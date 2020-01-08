The NCLAT held that once the claim of a creditor is taken into
consideration in the 'Resolution Plan' by providing them
the same treatment as other similarly situated Creditors,
thereafter the creditor cannot take the benefit of Section 60(6) of
the IBC and cannot pursue arbitration proceedings for the same
claim.
In the present case, Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd. and Kotak
Mahindra Investment Ltd. ("Kotak") had
entered into term loan agreements with M/s. Kitply Industries Ltd.
("KIL") dated March 8, 2008, and the
amount borrowed under these loan agreements had to be repaid on
December 13, 2009. Upon default of payment by the Corporate Debtor,
the parties commenced arbitration proceedings in order to resolve
their dispute. However, while the proceedings were still in
progress, IDBI Bank initiated CIRP against KIL. Kotak filed their
claims but the 'Resolution Professional' refused to admit
them as they were not filed within the prescribed time limit.
Kotak contended that the 'Resolution Plan' was in
violation of Section 30(2) of IBC as it was accepted without
admitting their claims and that they shall pursue arbitration
proceedings under Section 60(6) of IBC. A revised plan was offered
to the Appellants giving them the same treatment offered to
similarly situated financial creditors but Kotak contended that
they wanted to continue with the arbitration proceedings under
Section 60(6) of IBC.
The NCLAT rejected the arguments of Kotak and held that they
cannot resort to arbitration proceedings as they are being provided
with the same treatment as other financial creditors who are in
similar position. Since the 'Resolution Plan' was in
accordance with Section 30(2) of the IBC and was approved by the
NCLT, it was binding on Kotak and they could not pursue alternative
arbitration proceedings in order to settle their claim.
* Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 47-50 of 2019, National
Company Law Appellate Tribunal, judgment dated November 13,
2019.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
By a notification dated 15th November 2019, the Central Government has from the 1st of December, 2019 brought into effect Part III of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (save and except provisions dealing with ...
Various Indian judicial fora, including the Supreme Court, have affirmed that a creditor may proceed against a guarantor on failure of the principal debtor to repay a loan without first exhausting his remedies against the principal debtor.