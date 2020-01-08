In order to catalyse entrepreneurship by enabling angel
investments to innovators across all sections of society and all
sectors of economy, a Gazette notification in partial modification
of Gazette Notification number G.S.R 364 (E) dated April 11, 2018
was issued by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of
Industrial Policy and Promotion. However, concerns were expressed
regarding taxation of angel investments and there were issues that
needed to be addressed to ensure availability of capital to
Start-ups.
The Minister took up these issues with concerned officials and a
roundtable was organized on 4th February, 2019 under the
chairmanship of Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and
Internal Trade ("DPIIT") with Start-ups,
angel investors, and other stakeholders with a view to discuss the
new measures undertaken by the Department to address the Angel Tax
issue and understand the mechanism to deal with it
institutionally.
In light of the aforesaid meeting the Ministry of Commerce and
Industry on February 19, 2019 notified several measures to simplify
the process of exempting start-ups from angel tax and relaxed tax
norms to give a boost to the entrepreneurial activity of the
start-ups.
Set out below are the several measures, in tabular form against
the April 2018 notification, notified by the Ministry of Commerce
and Industry exempting start-ups from angel tax:
PROVISIONS
AS PER
NOTIFICATION ISSUED IN APRIL 2018
AS PER
ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE IN FEBRUARY 2019
Definition of
startup
Entities which are less than 7 years old (less than 10 years in
case of biotechnology sector).
Turnover of the startup to not exceed INR 25 crore.
Entity working towards innovation, development etc. with high
potential of employment generation or wealth creation.
Entities who are less than 10 years old.
Turnover of the startup to not exceed INR 100
Crores.
Entity working towards innovation, development etc. with high
potential of employment generation or wealth creation.
Exemption under Sec
56(2)(viib)
Full angel tax concession on investments not exceeding INR 10
crore.
Investments by non-residents and Cat-I AIFs were exempted.
Full angel tax concession on investments not exceeding
INR 25 Crores.
Investments by:
listed companies with net worth of INR 100 crore or
turnover of INR 250 crore;
non-residents; and
Cat-I AIFs.
Entities eligible for
exemption under Sec 56(2)(viib)
DPIIT recognized entities.
DPIIT recognized entities. Startup should not invest in
following assets:
building or land appurtenant thereto, being a residential
house, other than that used by the Start-ups for the purposes of
renting or held by it as stock-in-trade, in the ordinary course of
business;
land or building, or both, not being a residential house, other
than that occupied by the Start-ups for its business or used by it
for purposes of renting or held by it as stock-in trade, in the
ordinary course of business;
loans and advances, other than loans or advances extended in
the ordinary course of business by the Start-ups where the lending
of money is substantial part of its business;
capital contribution made to any other entity;
shares and securities;
a motor vehicle, aircraft, yacht or any other mode of
transport, the actual cost of which exceeds INR 10,00,000/-, other
than that held by the Start-ups for the purpose of plying, hiring,
leasing or as stock-in-trade, in the ordinary course of
business;
jewellery other than that held by the Start-ups as
stock-in-trade in the ordinary course of business;
any other asset, whether in the nature of capital asset or
otherwise, of the nature specified in sub-clauses (iv) to (ix) of
clause (d) of Explanation to clause (vii) of sub-section (2) of
section 56 of the Act.
Investor** ITR for the last 3 years Balance sheet for
latest FY
*Changed to Annual accounts (for last 3 FY) ITR (for last 3 FY)
basis the January 2019 notification.
**Changed to (a) ITR for relevant FY; and (b) Net worth
certificate for relevant FY basis the January 2019
notification.
Filing of only a duly
signed self-declaration with DPIIT for availing exemption. DPIIT
shall transmit these declarations to CBDT.
Valuation of shares
Merchant banker
report***
***Changed to Justification for valuation of shares basis the
January 2019 notification.
No valuation required,
as valuation of shares are no more a criterion for exemption of
investment.
ARA LAW View
The notification of several measures to simplify the process
of exempting start-ups from angel tax by Ministry of Commerce and
Industry is being viewed as a breather by start-ups which was long
overdue. That said the notification by the Ministry of Commerce and
Industry on February 19, 2019 has raised few grey areas namely a)
whether Start-ups that have received assessment orders would be
eligible for the exemption; b) start-ups will continue to carry the
onus to establish the genuineness of the source of the investment
made by the investors under Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, 1962
failing which the sums received on share application can be taxed
by the department; c) startups will still have to contend with
bureaucracy to become eligible, as startups are required to file a
declaration with DPIIT; and (d) the exemption under Section 80-IAC
has not been addressed as definition of eligible business under
Section 80-IAC of Income Tax Act, 1961 is not in line with the
definition of start-up.
More so some of the new conditions imposed make matters
tricky, namely the startups cannot invest in shares and securities.
Since most ventures tend to temporarily park their funds in debt
mutual funds, it would make them ineligible for the exemption as
the term Securities is very broad. Further startups looking to get
exemptions cannot make capital contributions to 'any
entity'. This negates the scope for exemption for startups that
have a subsidiary or another associated firm.
With the new exemption limit, we can expect more investment
in start-ups, which is a positive sign for the entire start-up
ecosystem. Also, broadening the definition of a start-up would
ensure that a company can be under the start-up umbrella for a
longer period of time and enjoy the perks of being a start-up for a
longer period. This would help the start-ups grow faster and stick
to the long-term plans That said clarifications on some of the
issues highlighted above will benefit the Start-up ecosystem to a
large extent. We'll be happy to assist you with any query or
assistance in relation to the above. Please feel free to contact
us!
