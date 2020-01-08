The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI")
vide Circular No.131 dated February 12, 2018
("Circular") issued a generic framework
and instructions to resolve the stressed assets in the economy. The
Circular was issued by the RBI in exercise of its power under
Section 35AA of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949
("Act"), which section was inserted
through the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2017
("Amendment Act").
The Circular, inter alia, directed banks to resolve debts within
specified time limit, failing which compulsory insolvency
proceedings was to be initiated by the banks. It basically took
away the bank's discretion to not to act on a bad loan, and
therefore quickly became a ground of contention between the
government, the majority owner of most of these banks, and the
RBI.
Upon the Circular coming into effect, the validity of the
Circular has been challenged on numerous grounds, and in multiple
petitions, which have been brought before the Supreme Court. The
Supreme Court, while hearing the contentions in these cases, have
ordered to maintain the status quo for the Circular and had stayed
the validity of Circular.
On April 2, 2019, the Supreme Court in its judgement in the case
of Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd. v/s Union of India & ors
(Transfer Petition (Civil) No.1399 OF 2018)
("Case") finally answered the question
of validity of the Circular
("Judgement").
Supreme Court judgement:
In the present Case before the Supreme Court, the validity of
the Circular was challenged mainly on the basis of the following
two contentions:
Constitutional validity
of the Amendment Act: The constitutional validity of
the Amendment Act which provided the powers to the RBI to issue the
impugned Circular was challenged on the grounds of being arbitrary
and in the absence of any guidelines; and
The Circular is ultra
vires: The impugned Circular was challenged to be
ultra vires to the Act as it was not in compliance with the
provisions of Section 35AA of the Act.
The matter was heard by two bench judge Justice Rohinton Fali
Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran and the above two contentions were
addressed in the Judgement. While the Supreme Court
upheld the constitutional validity of the Amendment Act, it
declared the Circular to be ultra vires to the
Act.
The Supreme Court stated in the Judgement that RBI can issue
direction to the banks for initiating insolvency proceedings if the
following two condition precedents of Section 35AA are met:
When the central government has
authorised RBI to do so; and
When the directions are in respect of
specific defaults.
Since there was no order or instruction to RBI from the Central
Government to issue any directions under Section 35AA, the Circular
issued by RBI was not in compliance with the conditionalities of
Section 35AA, and was held ultra vires.
ARA LAW View
While we believe that the intent behind the Circular was a
progressive one, and a forward step in streamlining the process of
classifying bad debts and recovery of debts in a time-bound manner,
at the same time, it also contained stringent provisions which
added to the difficulties of the banks, and was without
consideration of the sector specific difficulties.
Now that the Circular has been declared ultra vires, each
bank may have their own restructuring framework for bad debts which
may give due regards to the sector specific difficulties.
We'll be happy to assist you with any query or
assistance in relation to the above.
