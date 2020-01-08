Since our previous posts on Corporate Social Responsibility
(CSR) [which can be accessed
here,
here and
here], there have been numerous changes to the governance of
CSR in India.
Key Changes in 2019
Exemptions to Start-ups: Complying corporations which
are freshly incorporated and have not completed 3 years of
establishment, the amount to be spend on the CSR activities will be
equivalent to 2% of the net profits made by the company in the
previous financial year as compared to 2% of the average net
profits made by the company in the 3 immediately preceding
financial years.
Carry Forward: If there are any unspent CSR funds
during a financial year in respect to the "ongoing
project", the company must transfer the amount to a special
CSR Unspent Account within 30 days from the end of the
financial year. The proceeds from the account must be utilized by
the company in the period of the next 3 financial years and if the
company fails to do the amount must be transferred to the fund
specified under the Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 known
as Prime Minister's National Relief Fund or any fund used or
socio-economic purpose by the Central Government within 30 days
from the date of completion of the third financial year. This is
also linked to the disclosure on unspent amounts.
Penalty: If the company fails to comply with the
provision relating to creation of the CSR Committee, the amendments
provide for the imposition of a penalty of not less than INR 50,000
but which may extend upto INR 2.5 Million along with imprisonment
upto 3 years or fine of not less than INR 50,000 which may extend
to INR 500,000 or with both.1
Compliance Monitoring: The Central Government has been
empowered to make rules and issue directions to ensure compliance.
This provision is ambiguous and potentially dangerous.Could this
legally permit Central Government to issue general or special
directions to a company or class of companies (e.g. Public Sector
Undertakings) to contribute towards a specific government program
or project?
Our Reflection
The factors which have been driving the companies so that they
pursue CSR agendas are fairly consistent across the corporate
world, however once a company makes the decision to adopt CSR
oriented activities, a plan must be implemented to carry out the
CSR programme. CSR Implementation Guide by the International
Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) structures what is
considered to be the six key components which go towards a coherent
CSR plan.2 Effectively deployed, CSR
activities could offer support to the Government in areas where
Government is facing difficulty in implementation.
One of the most vital issues about CSR spend remains that the
spending corporate gets no specific tax exemptions as the same does
not fall within the definition of business expenditure. The Finance
Act, 2014 also clarifies this position.
In financing transactions, one of the most conventional means of securing the payment obligations of a corporate borrower is to obtain a guarantee from the promoters or holding/ group companies of such borrower.