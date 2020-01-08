While Delhi and Mumbai may have captured international attention
with their wealth and prestige, Chennai has spent recent years
quietly building a reputation as the optimal place to do business
in India.
Over the years, Chennai has made concerted efforts to develop a
pioneering industrial policy. This long-term strategic approach has
laid the foundations for the economic powerhouse that Chennai and
the wider Tamil Nadu state have become.
"As of 2018, Tamil Nadu is ranked ahead of all other Indian
states in terms of the number of factories and its skilled manpower
resources – from engineering and medical professionals, to
those in commerce and accounting," explains Sridhar
Ramachandran, tax partner at Grant Thornton India.
"Thanks to the policies of the past, the state has very
balanced cluster development – for example in textiles, heavy
engineering and agri-products."
A rich cultural history
But Chennai isn't just an attractive place to do business:
it is also incredibly welcoming, explains Sridhar. "In the
past we have welcomed the Portuguese, the French and even the
British," he says. "The Chennai spirit is to absorb as
much knowledge and foreign culture as possible and merge it into
their own.
"Chennai is also more grounded: you might see the arrogance
of wealth on display in other parts of India, but Chennai is much
more humble."
While the city's appeal might not be immediately apparent to
foreign investors, it is swift to win the respect of those who do
business there. "Chennai's inherent strengths come to the
fore when you actually use the city for business – whether it
is in terms of manpower, business services or finance," says
Sridhar.
Thanks to its strong industrial development, Chennai has a
relatively wealthy population. As such, the state of Tamil Nadu is
widely used as a testing ground by producers of fast-moving
consumer goods (FMCG), including major multinationals.
This makes Chennai an ideal gateway city for international
businesses keen to gain a foothold in the Indian market.
Easy to do business in Chennai
The majority of business taxation in India is now organised at a
national level, but the likes of stamp duty and some real estate
charges are state-led. Sridhar says that while stamp duty levels
are among India's highest in Tamil Nadu, most property and
tax-related services are now provided electronically by the local
government, which greatly increases the ease of doing business.
"Tamil Nadu has also created a single-window facilitation
desk that foreign investors can use to get approvals on a
time-bound basis for the likes of land allotment, factory
clearances, electricity connections or pollution control board
approvals," he adds.
"This service has been around for more than 20 years and
has evolved in a very structured manner. The state has also now
started providing large investors with project managers that reach
out rather than requiring them to visit the facilitation
desk."
Thanks to its well-educated workforce, Chennai has become a
major outsourcing hub for international banks and insurers, and its
electronics manufacturing sector has grown significantly in recent
years. Chinese firms in particular have shown considerable interest
in setting up facilities in the region.
The local government is also hoping to build on the strength of
Tamil Nadu's automotive industry to further develop its defence
and aerospace sector, while the region is now one of the main
centres for renewable energy in the country.
For businesses interested in seeing what Chennai and Tamil Nadu
have to offer, explains Sridhar, "the state has a clear policy
on foreign investment: for example, it offers memorandums of
understanding and incentive packages, including some subsidies
around training and land."
Gateway to India
"Of course, Chennai's position as a gateway city owes a
great deal to its history," says Sridhar. "But it is the
more recent changes, in particular in terms of industrial policy,
as well as cultural and economic openness, that have established
its status as the most effective route to growth for businesses
coming to India."
Chennai quick facts
Location: Tamil Nadu
state, south-east India
Time zone: India
Standard Time, GMT +05:30
Population: 7.1
million
GDP: US$34.9 billion
(2017)
Industrial
strengths: Manufacturing; light and heavy engineering;
textiles; automotive; agri-processing
Growth sectors: IT
and technology; defence and aerospace; renewable energy
Regional access: New
Delhi is 1,760 kilometres away, 2 hours 45 minutes by air. Mumbai
is 1,030 kilometres away, 2 hours by air.
25 November 2019
