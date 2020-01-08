Control deals are gaining popularity because of the ability of
the incoming controlling shareholder to control the 'when'
and 'how' of the functioning of the business that is housed
in the company. Additionally, the stigma associated with
promoter's relinquishing control of their companies is on the
wane in India. Despite the market conditions, 2019 saw a fair deal
of control transactions in the country. For such category of deals,
calendar year 2019 was comparable to calendar year 2018 in number
and value terms.
In this blog, we are sharing with you our analysis of control
transactions in which exit was offered to public shareholders
through the tender offer route in 20191, under the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of
Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (Takeover
Regulations). We will be sharing a detailed report on the
2019 activity of such transactions separately.
Between January and December 2019, the country witnessed as many
as 61 tender offers. In terms of value, the technology sector saw
the highest aggregate value of tender offers at INR 7.9 billion. In
number terms, the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector
continued to see the highest number of tender offers (nine in all).
Other sectors that saw high activity were energy, services
(including financial), automotive parts, logistics and
manufacturing of industrial products.
In 2019, the five biggest tender offers by value were for
Mindtree Limited (Technology sector), Adani Gas Limited (Energy
sector), Reliance Nippon Asset Management Limited (Asset Management
sector), WABCO India Limited (Automotive parts manufacturing
sector) and NIIT Technologies Limited (Technology sector). These
five offers comprised 79.62% of the aggregate value of all tender
offers in 2019.
The following graph shows in number and value terms tender
offers in major sectors in 2019:
2019 versus 2018
Below is a comparative snapshot of key trends of such control
transactions for the years 2019 and 2018:
2019
2018
Number of tender offers
61
70
Completed tender offers (tender offers that were launched
and completed in the same calendar year)
39
49
Number of Direct tender Offers
58
63
Number of Indirect tender Offers
3
4
Number of Tender Offers made due to breach of 5% creeping
acquisition limit
7
6
Total value of tender offers
INR 226
Billion
INR 268
Billion
Number of tender offers for NBFCs
9
12
Number of tender offer where underlying transaction was
closed before closure of the tender offer
8
9
Other significant trends of 2019
Busiest and slowest
quarters: Q2 of 2019 was the busiest quarter for such
control deals with 19 tender offers being announced. Q4 was the
quietest with 12 tender offers being announced. Q2 of 2019 had the
highest aggregate value of tender offers at INR 115 billion, while
Q3 of 2019 witnessed the lowest aggregate value of tender offers at
INR 7.8 billion.
Foreign vs. Indian
acquirers: Non-resident acquirers made 10 tender
offers in 2019 at an aggregate value of INR 159 billion, which was
70.44% of the value of all tender offers in 2019;
Control deals by
financial investors: Certain financial investors made
tender offers in 2019 to acquire control. These were Baring
Asia's tender offer for NIIT Technologies Limited (Technology
sector), Blackstone's tender offer for Essel Propack Limited
(Packaging sector), Markab Capital's tender offer for Uniply
Industries Limited (Wood sector), Advent's tender offer for DFM
Foods Limited (Food sector) and Vista Equity Partners' tender
offer for Accelya Solutions India Limited (Logistics
sector);
Withdrawal:
Tender offer for Upasana Finance, a NBFC, had to be withdrawn as
the Reserve Bank of India did not approve the change in control;
and
Time taken by SEBI to
clear: The average time taken by SEBI to issue its
final observations on the draft letter of offer was 46 days. To
issue its final observations, SEBI took anywhere between 15 days
(in the case of Rapicut Carbides Limited and Yogya Enterprises
Limited) and 98 days (in the case of Som Datt Finance Corporation
Limited), which when compared to 2018 is significantly
less.
The Year Ahead
Sectors that are likely to see a lot of M&A activity in 2020
(irrespective of whether it is a control deal) are energy,
financial services, manufacturing, commercial real estate,
technology (including e-commerce) and healthcare (including
pharma).
*The authors were assisted by Principal Associate Gagan
Sharma and Senior Associate Arnav Shah.
Footnotes
1
Based on public announcements for open offers available on SEBI website as on January 3,
2020.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
