Private Security Agency business is one of the most sought and
rapid growing business in India with huge demand and potential. Due
to ever evolving demand for private security by industry &
business segments, the Private Security Agency business is growing
for more than 20% and there is still huge untapped market still
wide open for the future ventures.
Today in any and every aspect, private security has an important
role to play, whether its transfer of cash to ATM, transportation
of valuables or protection to key members of business
conglomerates.
Any Private Security Agency cannot commence its business and
operations in India without procurement of license under Private
Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 also known as
PSARA License.
PSARA License is obtained state wise & is valid for 5 years
and had to be renewed after every 5 years. The government fees for
PSARA License is as following:
1. For one (1) District- Rs.
5,000/-
2. For more than one (1) and
upto five (5) Districts- Rs. 10,000/-
3. For the entire State- Rs.
25,000/-
PSARA License can be procured by only an Indian Company, Firm or
Association of People.
The Private Security Agency need to start or commence its
operations within six (6) months after procurement of PSARA
License.
The Private Security Agency beside providing security guards can
also impart training & skill development to the security
guards.
The Private Security Agency need to work in collaboration with
local police and need to be in compliance with laws, so that they
should not violate any applicable laws while providing security to
their clients.
The Private Security Agency needs to appoint supervisors as per
the applicable laws and qualification requisite.
To know further details about Doing Business of Private Security
Agencies in India or any other legal aspects including legal
structure, compliance, licenses, approvals, tax and for any other
query w.r.t. private security agency business/PSARA License, please
connect with us at admin@equicorplegal.com / +918448824659
Published Date: January 22, 2019
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
