In deciding an appeal in the matter of MAIF
Investment India PTE Ltd. v/s Ind-Barath Power Infra Limited &
Ors., Company Appeal (AT) No. 334 of 2018, NCLAT has
reviewed and decided on the issue of exclusive jurisdiction of NCLT
in all the company matters and to bar the jurisdiction of civil
courts including complex and contentious one.
The appeal was against the order given by NCLT, Hyderabad, where
the NCLT, Hyderabad bench declined to entertain the petition under
Section 59 of the Companies Act, 2013 for seeking a rectification
in the register of members.
The alleged dispute involved conversion of compulsory
convertible debentures without requisite consent and quorum.
NCLT, Hyderabad dismissed the petition stating the reason that
issue raised were complex or contentious issue which required the
examination of the Arbitration Act, 1996 & Insolvency &
Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
While dismissing the petition, NCLT, Hyderabad had relied on
Supreme Court's 1998 judgement in Ammonia
Supplies Corporation (P) Ltd. v. Modern Plastic Containers Pvt.
Ltd. & Ors., where the Supreme Court has held
that- "if the rectification petition raises serious
disputes relating to title, matter has to be examined by civil
courts."
However, on reviewing the appeal, NCLAT in its order relied on
Supreme Court order in case of Shashi Prakash Khemka v.
NEPC Micon & Ors., 2014, where the Supreme Court
has held that- "if a dispute had emerged
after the 2013 Act, the civil suit remedy would be completely
barred and the power would be vested with the National Company Law
Tribunal (NCLT) under Section 59 of the said Act."
Further, in an earlier case of Smiti Golyan &
Ors. v. Nulon India Limited & Ors., NCLAT has
already held that – "Ammonia Supplies decision was
no longer applicable in the context of changed law."
In the present matter, while deciding the appeal, NCLAT it was
been held by Justice A I S Cheema that- "we are of
the view that with change of law now under Section 59 of the Act,
NCLT can deal with rectification and all questions including
incidental and peripheral questions raised with regard to
rectification for the purpose of deciding legality of the
rectification" "NCLT which exercises widest possible
powers in a matter under Section 241, 242 of the Act; which even
otherwise is expected to always keep interest of the Company in
forefront, cannot be treated as unequipped only because the
Petition is under Section 59 of the Act."
The NCLAT allowed the appeal and held that there were no complex
or contentious issues involved and allowed the rectification as
sought by the appellant.
The said decision of NCLAT has reaffirmed the provision of
Section 430 of the Companies Act, 2013 which bars the jurisdiction
of civil courts in the matters which are assigned to NCLT or
NCLAT.
Published Date: May 31, 2019
