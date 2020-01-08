Today's access to information has given young adults the
type of freedom and confidence that is sometimes way beyond their
emotional understanding. Most children know more about the internet than
adults do, and several of them enjoy the privacy afforded by their
parents—leading to them becoming perpetrators or victims of
cyber bullying. Yes, children do bully other
children. Attitudes have not shifted, only the playground.
Given that digital crime is increasing in India and
across the world, we often get cases involving the safety of
children online, especially tweens. Let's examine this case:
Mr. X listens alertly as his 14-year old daughter laughs out loud
while texting on her phone. She seems happy; she's safe in
their home—so he does not feel the need to pry and check what
she is texting, or to whom. However, the internet can often be a
border-less predator, and one day he finds her in tears—the
victim of cyber bullying.
Her phone is filled with unflattering texts from an unknown
group of people. He cannot make out their gender or their age but
the messages are accusatory and defamatory. Even her Facebook page has
received some suspicious posts. While Mr. X can take this to the
cyber-security cell in his city, there are some preventive measures
that he could have taken, by simply following this diktat,
"your child's safety is more important than your
child's privacy."
Step 1 – Enter your Child's World
Close to 62% of teens say their parents know little or
nothing about the websites they visit. Be involved, knowledgeable and interested in
the devices, apps and sites your children use for school and for
fun.
Step 2 – Engage in a little Reverse Mentoring
Ask your child to show you the apps, websites or games on their
phone, and sit together to figure out how to use or play them, and
further how to apply the privacy protocols present in the apps or
browsers themselves. If you do this jointly, you both learn from
each other and
Understand what you're saying yes to. Explain to your child why these
protocols must be turned on and discuss in detail what constitutes
a dangerous situation for your child and the family. Set boundaries
for how much time can be spent online and pre-decide punishments
for violating family rules. Ensure that you yourself are not sharenting. Rules should be for everyone.
Step 4 – Involve a Counselor or Coach
Often children live out their imaginary or secret lives online and your interference in
that area might be met with suspicion and hostility. Organize
3-monthly trust building exercises between family members using the
services of a life coach or family counselor. This way, as a parent, you
can monitor your child's well-being without being
overbearing.
Step 5 – Talk to the Authorities Immediately
When there is a clear threat to your child, it's time to
take serious action. Block the person/s harassing
your child. Take away your child's phone/computer temporarily
and examine it yourself. Report the incident to the police.
Understand all the players involved and speak to a lawyer if you
need to initiate legal action against any of the players.
