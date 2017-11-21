The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (hereinafter referred to as
the 'MCA') issued a press release1 on November
5, 2017, wherein it stated that it has struck down around 2.24 lakh
companies as they remained inactive for more than 2 years. In
furtherance to the same, the MCA has also put restrictions on bank
accounts of these companies and has also restricted sale and
transfer of their moveable and immoveable properties until
necessary actions have been taken by the companies to be restored
again.
Further, the MCA also disqualified 3.09 lakh directors who were
a part of the Board of Directors of those companies which had
defaulted in filing of Financial Statements or Annual Return for
three continuous financial years from 2013-14 to 2015-16. It was
also disclosed that about 3,000 of the directors who have been
disqualified were in violation of the law by being directors in
more than 20 companies each.2
In addition to this, the MCA also disclosed that a software
application is being developed which will establish an 'Early
Warning System' (hereinafter referred to as the 'EWS').
This will help to strengthen the current regulatory mechanism and
will be housed in Serious Fraud Investigation Office. Earlier this
year, MCA had stated3 that such an EWS will be utilized
to generate alerts as well as to strengthen its capability for
taking stringent action against corporate misconduct.
Further, it was also revealed that in order to keep a check on
the Financial Statements of companies, to prescribe Accounting
Standards and to take disciplinary action against defaulting and
negligent professionals, the MCA is taking active steps to set up
the National Financial Reporting Authority.
The MCA is being vigilant in taking active steps to prevent
misconduct of professionals. Not only is the MCA taking actions to
prevent fraud and misconduct, it is also trying to establish a
system where non-compliance of law is stringently treated. One such
step also include the MCA's recently enforced restriction which
prohibits a company to go for more than two layers beyond wholly
owned subsidiary4. This is expected to curb the abuse of
the corporate structure as well. Such active steps seek to promote
better governance as well. Further, the presence of EWS (when it
has been developed) would definitely assist in identification and
detection of corporate frauds and tackling them better. This drive
against corporate fraud is definitely taking the defaulting and
fraudulent companies by storm.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide Notification1 dated 26.12.2016 notified Section 248 to 252 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and revised the process of striking off the name of the company...
Section 164(2)(a) of the 2013 Act provides for disqualification of directors if the company has not filed financial statements or annual returns for a continuous period of three financial years (non-compliance ground).
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs notified on June 5, 2015 that certain provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 shall not apply to private limited companies or shall apply with such exceptions or modifications as directed in the notification.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).