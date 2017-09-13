When disaster strikes, organizations switch to a recovery mode
involving IT Systems, Data and work space. This increases the
importance of DR/BCP. After successfully recovering IT Systems
& Data; organizations encounter a crisis without people, having
a place to work from. In such a case, the IT systems or the
recovered data are practically of no use. Hence, companies have
come to realize that in addition to IT recovery, workplace recovery
should be an integral part of any successful DR/BCP strategy.
This is precisely where the Work Area Recovery (WAR) service is
required which provides a fully managed alternate workplace
capability for employees to work from; in case their production
workplace is disrupted due to any outage. A typical WAR site
offered includes full-fledged office with desktop, LAN, meeting
/conference rooms, server rooms, swipe card security, CCTV
surveillance system – everything employees require to resume
operation immediately.
Government of India through Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued
detailed guidelines vide Instruction No.D.12/25/2012-SEZ dated 22
February 2013 ('guidelines') for setting up DR/BCP centres
for IT/ITES SEZs. While the guidelines are of immense help, some
additional points could be considered.
First - The current guidelines restrict the DR/BCP centres to be
set-up within the legal entity via branch model. This requirement
could pose a challenge for outsourcing such WAR services to experts
which may be more cost efficient and effective. This is graver in
the case of standalone SEZ units without a branch and hence they
would need to invest in an in-house DR/BCP centre adding to the
cost of operations. Such model is not viable for Micro, Small and
Medium Enterprises ('MSMEs').
Second – The guidelines provide that DR/BCP centres can be
set-up by a SEZ unit at another bonded location like STP/SEZ/EOU,
however, to ensure business flexibility, the Government should also
allow operating such centres from DTA unit, may be conditionally,
if the fear is the misuse of SEZ scheme. In any case, it is a
temporary arrangement till the time systems are back and
running.
Third- Closer look at the subsequent guidelines issued in
October 2013 in the context of STP units seems to suggest that the
guidelines of February 2013 are not replicated for STP units which
means a SEZ unit can set-up DR/BCP in STP but a STP unit cannot
set-up DR/BCP in SEZ. Government should adapt similar and refined
guidelines for STP units as both are ultimately governed by
Ministry of Commerce.
Fourth –The guidelines clarify that SEZ units can provide
to offer end to end services through a DR/BCP site for third party
overseas clients but typically, the overseas clients entrust
responsibility to Indian GIC, who in turn want to get DR/BCP
support from professional service providers operating from India
and front end their overseas clients. The change here would
encourage outsourcing model even for Indian captives with a direct
contract with a DR/BCP experts.
We all know that the intention of the MoC behind introducing
SEZ/STP regulations was to promote exports from India on an
international platform. The guidelines are issued to secure the SEZ
units critical business processes which can suffer disaster and
uncertain events, impacting the exports of India. However, enough
-yet controlled flexibility can be the mantra for the Government
and we hope the guidelines could be amended to accommodate the
above industry expectation.
(Gaurav Trilokchandani, Director, Tax & Regulatory
Services contributed to the article)
(Views expressed are personal)
Originally published by Hindu Business Line, March
2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
