Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the
regulatory authority for administration of National Pension System
(NPS), had recently issued a circular detailing the process for
transfer of fund balance from Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)
to NPS. This circular gives effect to a proposal made by the
Finance Minister of India in his 2015 Union Budget speech allowing
employees to opt for either EPF or NPS.
The employees who are interested in getting their EPF funds
transferred to NPS should have an active Tier 1 NPS account,
whether through the employer or otherwise – corporate model
or all citizen model. The employees are required to approach the
EPF through their current employer and request for transfer of fund
balance from EPF to NPS account.
The fund balance so transferred from EPF to NPS will not be
treated as income of the current year in the hands of employees.
Also, the transfer amount will not be treated as contribution to
NPS of the current year by the employee / employer and will not be
eligible for deduction under Section 80CCD of the Act.
Although PFRDA has laid out the transfer process, many are
doubtful whether the transfer will be possible as the EPF
authorities have not notified anything as yet. As per the EPF
Scheme, there are specific circumstances when EPF withdrawal is
possible such as retirement on attaining 55 years of age, permanent
and total disability, and migration from India, etc. Withdrawal
from EPF for transfer of fund balance to NPS is currently not
possible. Thus, to implement the Finance Minister's proposal,
changes may be required in the EPF Scheme.
There would be a lot of questions in the minds of individuals
when deciding whether they should transfer money from EPF to NPS. A
comparison between EPF and NPS on various parameters such as asset
allocation, returns, liquidity, tax benefits etc. may provide
answer to some of these questions.
Asset allocation / investment
EPF invests majority of its funds in government securities,
bonds, debt securities and only a small portion in equity
instrument. NPS, on the other hand, is allowed to invest up to 50%
of its corpus fund in equity instrument. Further, NPS provides
flexibility to individuals to choose their fund manager and asset
portfolio.
Returns
EPF accrues annual interest on the fund balance at notified rate
for each year - in the last three years, the rate has ranged from
8.75% to 8.80%. In comparison to this, NPS does not offer any
guaranteed return to its subscribers. As per the Annual Report
issued by NPS Trust for the Financial Year 2015-16, since
inception, the return offered under its various schemes has ranged
from 7.86% to 14.30%.
Liquidity / withdrawal
If an employee terminates employment and does not take up
another employment within 2 months with an employer who is
registered under EPF, entire fund balance in EPF can be withdrawn
in lump-sum. This provides easy liquidity to an individual who may
want to use the EPF funds for start-up business venture or other
needs. However, from NPS, an employee who is below 60 years of age
can withdraw only 20% of fund balance in lump-sum. The balance goes
to an annuity plan from which employee receives monthly pension
after retirement. An employee who is 60 years of age or more can
withdraw maximum 60% of fund balance in lump-sum.
Tax benefits
While withdrawal from EPF is fully tax-free provided the
employee has rendered continuous services for 5 years or more, the
lump-sum withdrawal from NPS is tax-free only up to 40% of the
total corpus.
For employees, EPF has historically been the most favoured
retirement savings scheme with mass coverage. NPS is yet to gain
popularity among the employees. Both schemes have their pros and
cons and the decision to opt for either is going to be a tough one
for many.
While the Government is promoting NPS as the future of employee
social security in India, NPS will still have to win confidence of
many to get more subscribers.
