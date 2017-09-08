1 SALIENT FEATURES OF TRADEMARK RULES' 2017 Number
of Forms have been brought down from 74 to 8 Official Fees
for Trade Mark Registration: There has been a considerable hike in
the Government fee structure. Applicants are now been categorised
as per their legal status and the Government fee differs for such
categories. - Per class official fee is now applicable only to
requests made in TM-A, TM-O and TM-R. - The New Rules' 2017
waivers the Association fee for associating a TM application with
other related marks. However, it is important to obtain consent for
association of Marks. - Renewal fee can now be paid one year in
advance of such renewal falling due as against six months period
under Rules 2002. Reduction of Fee for Start Ups,
Individuals and Small Enterprises: The "Start ups" and
"Small Enterprises" are defined in Rule 2 (x) and (v).
Applicants falling in the above categories can avail fee
concession. Promotion of E-Filing: In order to promote
e-filing system, 10% reduction from that of the physical filing is
provided in the Government fee structure. Process for
Determination of "Well Known Mark" Established: Rule 124
lays down the proviso for determining "Well known
trademark". Under the New TM Rules, trade mark owners can make
an application to the Registrar to obtain the status of "Well
known Trademark". Prior to enactment of New TM Rules' 2017
"Well known trademark" were declared only by the Court of
law in a disputed TM matter. Filing of Opposition to
Registered Marks and International Registrations: Definition of
"Opposition" under New TM Rules'2017 encompasses a
broader area and is defined as: "Opposition" means an
opposition to the registration of a trademark or a collective
trademark or a certification trademark, as the case may be and
includes an opposition to 2 grant of protection to an international
registration designating India and opposition to alteration of
registered trademark" In case of an opposition, the applicant
may file the counter statement once TM-O is uploaded online. This
avoids undue delay caused in serving the opposition notification
through the Registrar. The new TM Rules have done away with the
mandate to file counter statement only after having being served by
the Registrar. Allowance of Video Conferencing for
Hearings: Rule 115 of New TM Rules'2017 provides that the
hearing may also be held through video-conferencing or through any
other audio-visual communication devices and in such cases the
hearing shall be deemed to have taken place at the appropriate
office." Recognition of Email as a Mode of Service:
Rule 14 of the New TM Rules' 2017 provides as follows:
"(1)All applications, .... may be delivered by hand or sent
through the post by a prepaid letter or may be submitted
electronically in the manner as laid down by the Registrar.
Rule 18 (2017) also refers to E-mails. (Service of
Documents by the Registrar) Regarding Adjournments: Under
Rule 50 (2017) no party shall be given more than two adjournments
and each adjournment shall not be for more than thirty days."
Filing of Statement of User: Rule 25 (2017) reads as
follows: "(1) An application to register a trademark shall,
unless the trademark is proposed to be used, contain a statement of
the period during which, and the person by whom it has been used in
respect of all the goods or services mentioned in the application.
(2)In case, the use of the trade mark is claimed prior to the date
of application, the applicant shall file an affidavit testifying to
such use along with supporting documents." While the 2002
rules left it to the discretion of the Registrar, the 2017 rules
make it mandatory for the applicant to file an affidavit testifying
use. 3 No Extension of Time for Filing Evidence in
Opposition Proceedings Relevant portion of rule 45 (2017) reads as
follows: "...(2) If an opponent takes no action under sub-rule
(1) within the time mentioned therein, he shall be deemed to have
abandoned his opposition." Rule 50(3) of 2002 relating to one
month extension of time has been excluded, thereby implying that
applications for extensions for filing evidence in support of
opposition is no longer acceptable. While the above analysis was in
the context of "Evidence in Support of Opposition", the
same reasoning holds for "Evidence in Support of
Application"(rule 46(2017)). The corresponding provisions have
the same structure.
Published on 6 July 2017
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The collective administration of copyright by a society is a concept where management and protection of copyright in several works are undertaken by the said society of authors and other owners of such works.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).