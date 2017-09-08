On 14 December 2015, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)
came out with a notification pertaining to reporting of frauds
(Rule 13 to the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules,
20151). This notification also indicated what could be considered
an acceptable threshold value of fraud loss from a reporting
standpoint (individually an amount of rupees one crore or above, in
this case) – an aspect of materiality that was until now left
to the company's discretion.
MCA's notification on 'Reporting of frauds by auditor
and other matters'
A brief outline
The notification states that if an auditor has "reason to
believe" that fraud, which involves or could potentially
involve individually an amount of rupees one crore or above, is
being or has been committed against the company, the auditor needs
to report the matter to the Central Government within 60 days of
his or her knowledge of such a fraud. The process for doing this,
includes reporting the matter to the company's Board or the
Audit Committee within 2 days (of coming to know about the fraud),
seeking a response from the Board or Audit Committee on the matter
(within 45 days), and forwarding this response along with the
auditor's own report to the Central Government (within 15
days). In case of no response from the Board or Audit Committee,
the auditor's report along with the communication sent to the
Board should be forwarded to the Central Government.
In case of a fraud involving amounts less than rupees one crore,
the auditor needs to report the matter to the Audit Committee or
the Board within 2 days of coming to know about the fraud.
To ensure further transparency, the MCA requires each of such
frauds to be disclosed in the Board's Report. Contents of the
auditor's report should include nature of the fraud and a brief
description, approximate amount involved in the fraud and potential
parties involved. Additionally, the Board's Report should also
mention 'Remedial actions taken' in that regard.
Implications
Some implications of this notification on organizations –
5 considerations
While the MCA notification is a welcome addition to the plethora
of measures taken in recent times by the government to tackle
fraud, it leaves room for several clarifications.
2 As per Rule 13 the Companies (Audit and Auditors)
Amendment Rules, 2015 and also in line with the Revised Guidance
note on fraud reporting issued by ICAI Guidance Note on Reporting
on Fraud under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Revised
2016).
3 At the time of writing this document, the MCA
notification did not cover fraud or non-compliance by vendors and
third parties who may have been acting on behalf of the company. A
good practice nevertheless, is for companies and auditors to
include these parties also in the ambit of fraud risk
management.
Conclusion
The MCA notification is yet another push by the government to
ensure that organizations have a functional fraud risk management
framework in place that can detect fraud in the early stages. Those
without such a framework are likely to struggle to investigate any
suspicious incidents pointed out by auditors. Further, by
indicating a threshold value for reporting fraud, the government is
also encouraging companies to understand that losses due to fraud
can make a significant dent in the company's operations and its
reputation – an aspect that was hitherto not widely
acknowledged by many organizations in public. While, it is early
days since the notification, it will be interesting to note how
organizations perceive and act on the issue of computing and
reporting fraud loss.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
