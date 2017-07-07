Along with strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth,
approximately one sixth of the world's population and a growing
per capita income, India has been on the forefront of consumer
demand. While demand has been increasing across all sectors, the
demand for electronic products has registered significant growth in
the last decade. The domestic Indian market for electronics
hardware (electronic products and electronic components) is
estimated to be USD 64 billion in Financial Year (FY) 2015-16.
The total electronics equipment production of India in 2015 was
estimated at USD 1,861 trillion. Over the years, production bases
have shifted from the US and the European Union (EU) to Asia, whose
share in global production has increased to over 60%. However,
India only represents 1.5% of the world's electronic hardware
production.
In its current state, the major issue plaguing the Indian
electronics hardware industry is that approximately 58% of the
local demand for electronic products and components are being
fulfilled by imports. Even amongst the items which are domestically
manufactured, local value addition is very small. This discrepancy
is mainly caused due to the inverted duty structure on hardware for
electronics, the nascent components ecosystem in India, the
high-cost of finance, infrastructure deficiency and proximity to
developed production countries such as China, Taiwan, etc.
However, the Indian government has recently realised the
potential of the electronics industry in terms of its importance to
GDP growth and providing employment. The National Policy on
Electronics (NPE), Make in India and Digital India are significant
steps towards supporting the manufacture of electronics hardware in
India.
The NPE proposes the set-up of over 200 electronic manufacturing
clusters. The government has showed its strong intention towards
achieving zero dependency on imports for meeting the electronics
hardware demand through policies such as Modified Special Incentive
Package Scheme (M-SIPS), Electronics Development Fund (EDF),
Preferential Market Access (PMA), etc. These initiatives will
facilitate growth in local manufacturing of electronics hardware
over the coming years.
Electronic hardware production in India has grown to
approximately USD 33 billion in FY 2015-16 while simultaneously,
imports have increased considerably to USD 37 billion. India also
exported electronic goods amounting to USD 6 billion. With
favourable demand side conditions, the Indian market is poised to
grow considerably within the next 5-10 years. Realising its
potential for economic growth, the Government of India (GOI) had
given a high priority to the manufacturing of electronics and IT
hardware which has the potential to generate domestic wealth and
employment apart from enabling a cyber-secure ecosystem. In the
past, efforts such as 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
permitted under the automatic route, no industrial license
requirement, payment of technical know-how fees and royalty for
technology transfers have facilitated the rapid growth of the
electronics hardware (including telecom) manufacturing sector.
However, these efforts have not led to a substantial impact;
partly because India is a signatory to the Information Technology
Agreement (ITA-1) which has resulted in a zero duty regime on the
import of goods covered under the agreement. India has also
executed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade
Agreements (PTA) with several countries/trading blocks which
enabled the zero duty import of items not covered under the ITA.
Other hampering factors include the lack of reliable power, high
cost of finance, poor logistics and infrastructure, weak component
manufacturing bases, lack of targeted and proactive R&D in
collaboration with the industry, etc. However, with the advent of
NPE, Make in India, Digital India and other initiatives, the GOI
has shown its intent towards facilitating electronic manufacturing
in India.
