As per the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Act), the definition of
dividend broadly includes any payment of 'advance' or
'loan' by a closely held company2 to:
A shareholder beneficially owning and
holding shares, carrying at least 10% of the voting power in such
company (Shareholder); or
Any concern (Concern) in which the
Shareholder has a substantial interest3.
It may be noted that the definition of dividend also includes
any payment by a closely held company on behalf, or for the
individual benefit, of any Shareholder.
Taxation under the above provision is restricted to the extent
the company possesses accumulated profits.
The above provision is not applicable to a company substantially
engaged in the business of money lending.
Issue
There are situations when a company pays trade advance to a
Shareholder/Concern in the course of commercial transactions
entered between them. In these situations, an issue that arises is
whether such trade advance transactions can lead to dividend
taxation under the provision explained above.
CBDT clarification on the issue
In a recent CBDT Circular4, it has been clarified
that trade advances, which are in the nature of commercial
transactions, would not fall within the ambit of word
'advance' used in the provision dealing with dividend
taxation.
The CBDT Circular further mentions that appeals on this issue
may not be filed by the revenue authorities and if appeals are
already filed in Courts/Tribunals, these appeals may be
withdrawn/not pressed upon.
While issuing this Circular, the CBDT has observed that there
are decisions of the Courts5 on this issue in favour of
the taxpayers. Accordingly, the views taken by Courts have attained
finality.
Footnotes
1. The apex Direct Tax Administrative Body in
India
2. A company in which public are not substantially
Interested
3. It covers the cases where a Shareholder is entitled to
at least 20% of income of such concern (other than company) or
Shareholder is beneficially owning shares carrying not less than
20% of the voting power of such concern (which is a
company)
4. CBDT Circular No. 19/2017 dated 12 June
2017
5. CIT vs Creative Dyeing & Printing (P.) Ltd. [2009]
184 Taxman 483 (Del.); CIT vs Atul Engineering Udyog [2014] 51
taxmann.com 569 (All.) and CIT vs Amrik Singh [2015] 56 taxmann.com
460 (P&H)
SKP's
Comments
The CBDT Circular clarifies that the grant of trade advances, which
are in the nature of commercial transactions, would not be treated
as 'advance' in the context of Dividend Taxation Provision
(DTP) of the Act. This is a welcome clarification beneficial to the
taxpayers and shall put to rest the ongoing litigation in this
regard.
It is also fair acknowledgement by the CBDT that DTP is not
intended to operate in a manner that it prohibits any commercial
transaction between a company and Shareholder/Concern.
While DTP applies to 'loan' and 'advance', the CBDT
Circular is restricted to 'trade advances'. It does not
expressly discuss the position in respect of loans or non-trade
advances given by a company to Shareholder/Concern out of
commercial expediency. Ideally, going by the spirit behind the
Circular, loan transactions carried out under commercial expediency
should stand excluded from DTP. The Courts have consistently upheld
this position, but the CBDT Circular has not thrown light on this
aspect.
As an example, the Circular refers to a transaction of security
deposit where the Court held that DTP is not attracted if the
deposit was given on account of a transaction arising in the
ordinary course of business. While one may argue that DTP should
not apply to deposits at all, it may also be possible to take a
position that the term 'trade advances' in the CBDT
Circular could cover any loan or advance provided in the ordinary
course of business.
However, this position could be debatable and for cases of loans,
taxpayers may have to continue to rely upon existing court rulings
to defend their positions regarding non-applicability of DTP.
