On 27 December 2019, the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2019 (the
"Bill") was gazetted by the Hong Kong Government. The
Bill relates to the proposed amendments to the maternity benefits
of female employees who are employed under a continuous contract of
employment.
The proposed amendments under the Bill are:
An increase in the statutory
maternity leave entitlement from the existing 10 weeks to 14
weeks;
The maternity leave pay for the
extended period of maternity leave shall be at the rate of
four-fifths of the employee's daily average wages, subject to a
cap of HK$36,822;
The shortening of the period of
pregnancy mentioned in the definition of "miscarriage"
from 28 weeks to 24 weeks (i.e. miscarriage means the child is
incapable of survival after being born before 24 weeks of
pregnancy);
The acceptance of a certificate of
attendance as proof for entitlement to sickness allowance for a day
on which a female employee attends a medical examination in
relation to her pregnancy.
The Bill is expected to be introduced into the Legislative
Council for First Reading on 8 January 2020.
