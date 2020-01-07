In our
article dated 5th October 2019, we introduced the
newly in force "Arrangement Concerning Mutual Assistance
in Court-ordered Interim Measures in Aid of Arbitral Proceedings by
the Courts of the Mainland and of the HKSAR" (the
"Arrangement").
The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre
("HKIAC") recently published very
helpful guidance and timely updates regarding the
Arrangement. The key highlights of the updates are:-
Since the Arrangement has come into
force and up to mid-December 2019, HKIAC has received
eleven applications for a letter of acceptance
under the Arrangement.
All eleven applications were made in
ongoing arbitrations administered by the HKIAC's arbitration
rules.
Of the eleven applications, ten were
made for orders to preserve assets and one was for an order to
preserve evidence. All were made ex parte.
In addition to a collection of useful references (including the
templates published by The Supreme People's Court of the PRC
("SPC") for use by the applicant or the
qualified arbitration institutions), the HKIAC also set out its own
procedures and a list of required documents for the parties to
apply for a letter of acceptance of the arbitration (the
"Letter") before and after the HKIAC
accepts the arbitration.
The Letter is required to be submitted to the relevant
Intermediate People's Court ("IPC")
under Articles 3 and 4(4) of the Arrangement for the purpose of the
application.
The key highlights of the HKIAC's procedures are:-
The application for the Letter itself
is free of charge, but the HKIAC reserves its rights to charge for
additional assistance under the Arrangement.
The Letter will only be communicated
to the applicant unless the applicant requests otherwise, and/or to
the IPC if requested by the IPC.
The Letter may be submitted by the
applicant to the IPC directly in accordance with the SPC's
interpretation and application dated 26th September
2019.
When applying for the Letter, the applicant must submit the
following documents:-
A request for a Letter of
Acceptance;
A copy of the application to the IPC
including any supporting materials;
A copy of the IPC's decision on
the application if it was made before the HKIAC accepts the
arbitration;
An indication as to whether any other
party to the arbitration should be copied on communications in
relation to the request; and
Any other documents or information
required by the HKIAC.
The main differences in relation to applications before and
after the HKIAC accepts the arbitration are:-
Before the HKIAC accepts the
arbitration, the applicant shall submit the application for interim
measures to the relevant IPC directly. If the application is
granted, the applicant must commence an arbitration at the HKIAC,
and apply to the HKIAC for the Letter and submit the Letter to the
IPC within 30 days.
After the HKIAC accepts the
arbitration, the application for interim measures shall be
transferred by the HKIAC, or the applicant may submit such
application together with the Letter to the IPC directly.
Gall has, to date, assisted one client in making an application
for the Letter, and appreciates the HKIAC's efficiency and
helpful guidance which smoothened the application process.
