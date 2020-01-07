On November 14th, Corporate Accounting Services Senior
Associate, Ishtaa Jain, will
discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on overseas transactions
in India.
Introduced in 2017, the GST is a comprehensive, multi-stage,
destination-based tax that is imposed on every valuable addition.
The tax replaces various federal and state levies paving the way
for a simplified tax structure in India.
Under the GST regime, exports are treated as 'zero-rated
supplies'. That is, supplies on which the GST rate is fixed as
zero. It is the endeavour of the government to ensure that exports
are encouraged by providing necessary tax breaks. However, imports
under the GST are treated as inter-state supplies and are taxed
accordingly.
Join us in this webinar to understand the conditions,
applicability and amendments related to the GST on overseas
transactions.
Ishtaa's presentation will cover the following topics:
1) Exports under the GST – Introduction, conditions to
qualify as zero-rated supplies, place of supply, valuation of
supply, eligibility for refund, brief description of deemed
exports, related amendments as per the Amendments Act
2) Imports under the GST – Introduction, determination of
place of supply for various kinds of transactions, applicability of
Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM), valuation of supply, related
amendments as per the Amendments Act
3) Blocked credit under the GST – Introduction,
eligibility and conditions, related amendments as per the
Amendments Act
