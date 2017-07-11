The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau
("FSTB") have released their conclusions on Consultations
on Legislative Proposals to Enhance Anti-Money Laundering and
Counter-Terrorist Financing Regulation in Hong Kong.
To provide for a statutory regime on disclosure of beneficial
ownership, FSTB propose requiring all unlisted companies
incorporated under the Companies Ordinance in Hong Kong to keep a
register of people with significant control ("PSC
register") over the company.
The aim of the PSC register is to enhance Hong Kong company
ownership's transparency in light of Hong Kong's membership
in the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF"). Currently,
the companies registry only contains information of the immediate
shareholders. The introduction of PSC register seeks to expand the
scope of registrable persons and requires all unlisted Hong Kong
incorporated companies to register "beneficial owners" of
the company. The definition of a "beneficial owner" is
similar to the one in the Securities and Futures Commission's
("SFC") Anti-Money Laundering ("AML")
guidelines, i.e. any individual holding more than 25% of
shares/voting rights directly or indirectly. It further includes
persons who have the right to appoint or remove a majority of the
directors; exercises significant influence or control; or exercises
significant influence or control over the activities of a trust or
a firm that is not a legal person, but whose trustees or members
are "beneficial owners".
The PSC register will not be open for public inspection and can
only be accessed exclusively by competent authorities. There is no
timeline for implementation yet. The government is looking to
introduce this amendment bill to the Legislative Council by July
2017. The consultation conclusion can be accessed
here.
