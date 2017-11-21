Intertrust and Collas Crill have assisted Riverside Capital with
the purchase of 197-205 City Road ("Old Street Works")
– a mixed-use asset in the heart of London's "Tech
City", which will be held by the fifth cell of their flagship
protected cell company, Riverside Capital PCC Limited.
Riverside Capital is an FCA authorised and regulated
full-service property investment company, providing a platform for
investors around the world to access and invest in the UK
commercial property market. Founded in 2010, Riverside Capital has
completed over GBP 1.2bn in UK property transactions.
The "Old Street Works" investment forms the fifth cell
of Riverside Capital PCC Limited. The former Victorian warehouse
attracted significant demand from Riverside Capital's private
client base, which acquired the asset after a six week capital
raise period for GBP 27.5m. GBP 16.2m in investor equity was
invested, with the debt element being provided by Lloyds Banking
Group.
The Old Street Works cell of Riverside Capital PCC Limited was
established as a Guernsey domiciled, closed-ended authorised
scheme.
Intertrust a leading global provider of high-value
trust, corporate and fund services, assisted Riverside Capital with
the acquisition. Andrew Maiden, Director - Intertrust fund services
team in Guernsey, commented:
"Intertrust is delighted to have been appointed as the
preferred administration service provider for the ongoing
administration to Riverside Capital PCC Limited, building on our
already well-established relationship with Riverside Capital. Our
continued involvement with Riverside highlights our expertise with
PCC structures and the real estate sector. Our ability to provide a
high quality service within a tight acquisition timetable ensured
this attractive property acquisition went ahead as planned, helping
the team at Riverside implement their ongoing and successful
investment strategy."
Paul Wilkes, Group Partner at Collas Crill,
commented:
"It is a pleasure to work with Riverside Capital. It
is a great team with some fantastic assets they have been able to
secure. The whole team at Collas Crill is very proud of the
work we have done together over the last couple of years, and we
look forward to many more to come."
Sasha Stupar, Director at Riverside Capital,
said:
"Intertrust and Collas Crill fully understood the nature of
this acquisition and were sensitive to the timetable provided. They
ensured our targets were met and continue to assist us in
effectively meeting the administrative and legal needs of our
client base".
