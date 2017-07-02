Leading global fiduciary and administration provider, Estera,
has acquired the Heritage Financial Services Group (HFSG).
The deal was finalised on 5 June and is subject to regulatory
approvals, following which HFSG will be rebranded under the Estera
name. As an independent business providing third party fund
administration, depositary, trust and corporate services, HFSG,
employs approximately 100 people across Guernsey, the UK and
Malta.
Estera Chief Executive Farah Ballands said: "We are
delighted to welcome HFSG to the Estera family; a team with an
excellent reputation in client service, a value which is core to
Estera. "This transaction, together with our acquisition of
Guernsey-based Morgan Sharpe earlier this year, is central to the
expansion of our funds service line, whilst also expanding
jurisdictional choice for our trust and corporate
clients."
HFSG Chief Executive Mark Huntley commented: "This
transaction marks a significant development for Heritage, our
clients and employees. While we will continue to deliver the
highest standard of professional and personalised service, our
business, our people and our clients will all benefit from the
global resources and growth ambition offered by Estera in respect
of our fund and fiduciary service offering.
"We appreciate that for our clients continuity of people
and service is of great importance. To this end, they can take
reassurance in the fact that all Heritage employees will transfer
to Estera and that our senior management will take a meaningful
stake in the enlarged business."
Heritage Group's insurance business is excluded from this
transaction and will continue to operate as a separate entity.
Ethan Levner, Estera Group Head of Corporate Development, added:
"The funds market is a strategic priority for Estera and the
acquisition of two leading fund administration businesses so far
this year demonstrates our commitment to building an international
presence in this segment."
