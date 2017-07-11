In a time of ever-shorter innovation cycles and the increased
digitalization of many value-added chains, established businesses
need to constantly evolve and reinvent themselves – even
going so far as to rethink their core business.
Corporate Venturing, especially Corporate Venture Capital (CVC),
can play a key role in the corporate innovation portfolio. CVC is
the financing of innovative startups by established corporate
investors. CVC offers corporate investors the opportunity to access
new technologies and trends, and to gain important experiences in
new market segments. If Corporate Venturing is implemented
properly, it can also help nurture the corporate's
intrapreneurship initiatives and offer attractive alternative
development opportunities to the corporate's top talents.
In 2016, there were record high levels of CVC investments in the
United States. According to KPMG, more than 53 new CVC
dedicated units made their first investments in the first half of
2016 alone.
It's not only corporate investors from the technology and
pharmaceutical sectors that are investing in startups, but players
from more traditional sectors as well. For example, United
States-based General Mills and Campbell's Soup have recently
launched their own CVC units. The number of CVC investors is also
increasing in Germany, as more medium-sized companies are becoming
open to the idea of innovative investments. In early 2016, for
instance, our client Aesculap, an international leader in medical
technology, helped to establish Neuroloop, alongside the Technology
Transfer Office of Freiburg University and an academic founding
team. Neuroloop will develop an innovative neurostimulator
technology in an agile startup environment. This was one of the
largest university spinoffs in Germany to date.
With our long-standing experience in global CVC investments, we
want to share our insights into the structures, challenges, and
success factors of CVC from a lawyer's perspective. We hope you
enjoy this brief guide. If you would like to discuss it further,
please do not hesitate to contact us. We constantly strive to
reinvent and redefine ourselves together with our clients.
Contra proferentem is a legal principle which, broadly speaking, means that where there is ambiguity in a contract, a clause will be construed against the party who put it forward and seeks to rely upon it.
The Supreme Court has unanimously held that damages should only be awarded where the breach of the procurement rules is "sufficiently serious".
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).