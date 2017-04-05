The "Digital Strategy 2025", adopted by the
German Federal Government on March 1, 2016, aims to ensure that
Germany remains a growing, modern and significant financial
marketplace in an increasingly digitalized environment. Measures
proposed under the Digital Strategy 2025 include the further
development of Germany's regulatory landscape, in particular in
the areas of competition and consumer rights.
On March 20, 2017, the German Federal Ministry for Economic
Affairs and Energy (Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und
Energie) published the White Paper 'Digital Platforms'. The
white paper stresses the need to further develop competition and
antitrust policy in Germany to facilitate a level playing field for
both digital and analog businesses.
In recent years, the German competition regime has been widely
perceived as inadequate in addressing digital platforms, for
instance, when assessing their market power; traditional
turnover-based concepts have proved incapable of capturing their
position for competition, in particular in the light of big data.
The growing relevance of big data, with consumers nowadays
"paying" for the services digital platforms provide
"free" of charge, has created the need to refine the
German Act against Restraints of Competition (Gesetz gegen
Wettbewerbsbeschränkungen, ARC) in
addition to strengthening consumer rights.
Under the new law, the existence of a
relevant market will no longer depend on the generation of
turnover, and so social platforms, search engines and information
sites will no longer slip under the radar of competition regulation
only because they offer their services to consumers for free.
The amendment further incorporates
numerous criteria into the assessment of two- or multi-sided
markets (in which digital platforms are typically active) such as
the interdependencies of the different market sides (so-called
direct and indirect network effects), whether users only engage one
or several competing services (i.e., engage in single- versus
multi-homing), the existence of so-called lock-in effects (e.g.,
losing access to contacts when leaving a social network), economies
of scale relating to network effects, access to relevant data, and
the potential constraints on competition due to innovation.
The amendment introduces a
size-of-transaction test into German merger control with the
intention of catching transactions with a deal value of €400
million where the target company does not generate turnover in
Germany or its turnover in Germany is below the €5 million
threshold. This will ensure effective merger control in cases where
the target's economic relevance in Germany is not adequately
reflected in its domestic turnover. Supplementing the existing
turnover-based threshold test with an alternative
size-of-transaction test is also being discussed at the EU level.
The acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook in 2014 prompted this
change under the ninth amendment – the transaction was caught
under neither German nor (initially) EU merger control although the
acquisition's relevance in the market was significant (Facebook
paid approximately US$19 billion for the acquisition).
The anticipated changes to the assessment of the competitiveness
of digital platforms do not necessarily introduce entirely new
concepts and approaches but rather help to synchronize the law with
concepts already established in the approach to decisions taken by
the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt,
FCO) and German courts. In contrast, the
introduction of the size-of-transaction test into German merger
controls will close a perceived enforcement gap. It remains to be
seen to what extent this will lead to an increase in burdens and
bureaucracy for both companies and the FCO, in particular since the
size-of-transaction test will apply to transactions across all
sectors and not just digital markets. This test is, therefore, also
likely to increase the volume of cases before the FCO relating to
mergers which are not potentially anti-competitive. Furthermore,
the additional criterion introduced into the test, which requires
the target to be domestically active "to a significant
extent", may lack sufficient legal certainty when determining
whether or not a transaction is notifiable.
