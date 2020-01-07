If no agreement is reached between the UK and the EU member
countries, British nationals will no longer be EU citizens as of
April 12 or May 22, 2019. What will happen to British nationals who
would like to travel or work in France?
For newcomers into the French work market, third-country rules
will apply, while for Britons residing in France, French
authorities have recently provided a transitional scheme to secure
their situation.
HR managers need to cautiously review the situation of each UK
employee working on French territory or to be posted in France, to
see if they comply with new legal environment post-Brexit.
Third-country rule for British newcomers
For newcomers, without further negotiated and more favourable
measures, we shall consider the British citizens as any
third-country national pertaining to their right of entry and
employment in France. The French administration accepts non-EU
national to come to work in France under conditions and
restrictions.
For short stays, meaning less than 90 days per period of 180
days, the European Commission stated that in a "no-deal"
Brexit scenario, they would offer visa-free travel to UK Citizens
after the UK formally leaves the European Union.
Within the visa-free program, no visa would be required to visit
Europe, but there are restrictions on the length and purpose of
stay.
The visa-free program allows the beneficiary to stay for 90 days
per period of 180 days.
The British citizens will also be subject to ESTIA. ESTIA is a
future system designated to check the security credentials of
travellers visiting EU member countries for business, tourism,
medical or transit purposes. In December 2018, EU Commission
confirmed ETIAS (E.U. Travel and Information Authorisation System)
requirement for British Citizens, whether in a deal or no-deal
situation.
But if British nationals come to carry out a paid job, they
would be subject to work authorization and/or social
formalities.
It is key for HR managers to be aware of this. Indeed, in the
context of Brexit, and especially in highly regulated sectors, many
UK companies are considering establishing legal entities in France
and transferring some UK employees over. Others are considering
using existing French entities but have some UK employees posted in
France. In the past, this was easy to implement thanks to the
freedom of movement and EU Directives. This will no longer be the
case and therefore, before considering sending a UK employee in
France, HR should add the work-permit items on their
check-list.
Concessions for Britons already residing in France
British nationals who are already residing in France will have
to check the regularity of their situation to live and / or work in
France in case of hard Brexit.
The French government has published an Ordinance dated February
6, 2019 regulating the conditions applying post-Brexit in a no-deal
situation for British citizens who are already living in
France.
French authorities have implemented a transitional scheme and
favourable conditions of residence and work in France for those
Britons in different situations: legal representatives of
companies, employees, lawyers, students, retirees and
dependents.
In particular, French authorities would not require them to have
the usual obligation of long-stay entry visa or to sign a
Republican Integration Contract (CIR).
Moreover, if British nationals and their family have stayed for
more than five years in France, a ten-year residence card could be
granted to them. For those who have less than 5-year residence,
their situation will be examined on the basis of existing French
residence permits, the conditions of allocation will be lightened,
and the first residency permit will have a multi-year validity
straight away.
For British nationals who are carrying a regulated activity in
France, the recognition of professional qualifications will be
dealt with under the framework of Directive 2005/36 /EC. For
lawyers, the transitional period will be one year.
However, they may benefit from derogations and a grace period of
up to one year, provided that the UK grants similar facilities to
French nationals living in Great Britain.
Again, HR managers need to be aware of this and should closely
monitor further developments in this area, to ensure compliance.
Indeed, employing an employee who is not duly authorized to work in
France creates high risk for the employing company and could even
lead to criminal proceedings.
26.03.2019
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
