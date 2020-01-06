France: Artificial Intelligence And Health Data: The French Ambition

Last Updated: 6 January 2020
Article by Elisabeth Logeais

On 21 March 2019, the Parliamentary Office for the Assessment of Scientific and Technological Choices (OPECST) published the report of a public hearing1 on the subject of artificial intelligence and health data, as part of the draft French law on the organisation and transformation of the health system.

Then Law No. 2019-774 on the organization and transformation of the health system was adopted on 24 July 20192. Title III of the law is devoted to the "development of digital ambition in the health sector", a challenge to be met quickly.

I THE CHALLENGE OF PROTECTING AND ENHANCING HEALTH DATA

The debate at OPECST focused on the 2 pillars of the health 4.0 section of the draft law, namely the creation of (i) a Health Data Platform (HDP) or "Health Data Hub" replacing the INDS3 and (ii) a Digital Health Space (DHS) for the patient succeeding the DMP (Shared Medical Record), as envisaged in articles 11 and 12 of the draft law.

This debate has shown the following :

A) the need for this Health Data Hub platform was widely accepted

This is an obvious statement:

  • Health professionals are increasingly using tools to support analysis based on artificial intelligence, which can only be developed on very large volumes of patient health data;
  • SNIIRAM's medico-administrative data are an exceptional source for developing algorithms adapted to the French population;
  • the quality and cost of care can benefit from the widest possible collection of health data if the patient has confidence in the guarantees given by the future platform on access and use of these data.

B) there are several actions to be carried out until an operational implementation

  1. ensure the interoperability of information systems (need to structure SNIIRAM data to make them operational and interoperable with other sources and generalize the use of the Social Security number as the only national health identifier (NHI4);
  2. recruit professionals with a high technological profile (data scientists, computer scientists, AI developers, etc.)
  3. give a suitable legal status to this platform; the form of the GIP (Groupement d'intérêt public) intended to guarantee a protective public control of health data was finally chosen instead of the form of a simplified public limited company (with a public shareholding) which had been preferred by the participants at the hearing of 21 March 2019 for its best ability to meet the needs of evolving governance, ease of partnerships and international attractiveness.
  4. Design a system that is sufficiently powerful in terms of storage capacity and computing power to develop algorithms whose reliability must be verifiable and their use supervised since they will be increasingly predictive and prescriptive of care.

II THE CURRENT LANDSCAPE

A) Advancing knowledge and techniques with AI

  • Diagnostic and treatment definition tools are making rapid progress, particularly in the field of imaging and simulation. Learning software trained on thousands of images has been developed in dermatology, radiology and ophthalmology to qualify an image (suspicious or normal) in a diagnostic context5. In addition, surgical robotics is nowadays essential and digital communication facilitates the advent of telemedicine and telediagnosis.
  • Medical research must go beyond current clinical trials that focus on specific diseases and are often long and costly. The development of databases or data warehouses6 and more generalist platforms will facilitate basic health research in addition to operational research.

The performance of these new AI tools and the confidence of professionals and patients in their relevance depends on the volume and quality of data on which the algorithm is trained. The primary objective of the Health Data Hub is to accelerate the implementation of these health data collection projects by enriching SNIIRAM's medico-administrative data with medical analyses and medical diagnostics7.

B) The construction of a health data network

It is necessary because the sources of health data are multiple, disparate, in public and private databases and geographically fragmented.

This sector must be structured around new businesses and tools in terms of secure data circulation, authentication, accessibility and hosting. The use of security and interoperability standards makes it possible to move forward, but it involves verifying their effectiveness and enforceability.

The security of data storage and hosting is a complex equation due to the multiplication of providers, multiple access requests, the development of new data sources via connected objects and conflicting regulations8.

Integrating ethics and clear and complete information for patients both for the acceptance of diagnosis and treatment and for the exercise of their rights over their personal data is an essential guarantee of trust in the supply chain.

III TITLE III OF THE LAW: HEALTH DATA, A FUTURE DIGITAL ELDORADO?

After the adoption of the Health Law in July 2019, the Health Data Hub was officially inducted on 1 December 2019. The component of the digital transformation of the health system includes 3 axes: the new health data platform (art.41-43); the creation of the digital health space (art.44-52); the deployment of telemedicine and telecare (art.53-55). In this article we consider only the first 2 aspects.

A) The Health Data Platform (PDS) or Health Data Hub

  • Its purpose is to collect clinical data collected by all health professionals9 as part of their activities related to reimbursed care, medical and administrative databases managed by the National System of Health Data -SNDS- (SNIIRAM, PMSI, BCMD, etc.10), including data processed by business software for professionals 11.
  • All data will be anonymized or pseudonymized irreversibly12.
  • Access to the platform's data will be possible for the data processing operations of a public interest nature, which are not limited to projects for research, study and evaluation purposes, and which should allow the creation of health data warehouses and the development of new uses derived from AI. The Ethics and Scientific Committee for Research, Studies or Evaluations in the Field of Health (CEIP), which succeeds CEREES, will advise on the public interest of these studies.
  • The CNIL will have to give its authorization for all processing operations "concerning health", which do not include (i) the processing of data of health professionals belonging to SNDS, but do include (ii) the processing of NIR (Social Security Number) as NHI (National Health Identifier) in the context of databases (such as warehouses) used for subsequent research purposes. Standard processing operations may be supervised by data repositories and reference methodologies, of which the CNIL already has good practice.
  • The CNIL indicated in its opinion n° 2019-008 of 31 January 2019 that it will apply the principles of the Data Protection Act and the GDPR requiring determined, explicit and legitimate purposes and information/consent of the patient for all treatments subject to its authorization. It also notes the likely increase in the number of applications for authorisations of sub-systems containing data from the SNDS, the creation of which could be regulated in future implementing legislation.
  • The access to data for processing health data concerning health is free of charge when requested by the public authority or for the exclusive needs of public administrative services (art L 1461-5 CSP/ Public health Code) and therefore a priori subject to a charge for private actors, the CNIL stressed in its opinion the importance of clearly defining the status of each applicant.
  • The governance of the platform is provided by a "GIP" ("Public Interest Group") constituted between the State, entities representing patients and users, producers of health data, public and private users, including health research organizations. In particular, it will ensure the development of standards and methodologies in collaboration with the CNIL and will promote standardisation standards and calls for projects13.

B) The user managing his Digital Health Space (DHS)

The ENS (DHS) is a user's digital personal health account allowing him/her to group together mainly his/her administrative data, health data from his/her DMP (medical shared file), reimbursement data and access several current and future services (Enhancement, agenda, secure messaging...).

In the bill, only the user or his legal representative could open this account. The Senate opted for an automatic and free opening unless the person refuses. The account holder will be the sole manager and user; he/she will be able to configure access to his/her account by reserving it to one or other health actor for all or part of its content, for the duration and purpose(s) of his/her choice. It will also be able to organize means of authentication, shared access and content extraction.

In its above-mentioned opinion, the CNIL considered that this offer of an ENS/DHS is a processing of personal data and that it should therefore be consulted for an opinion on the future decree in the Council of State which will specify its modalities. It also emphasizes that the ENS/DHS, as a service and data aggregator, must comply with the rules of authentication, authorization and traceability defined for each of the aggregated services. Finally, the ENS/DHS must be hosted by a certified health data provider of hosting services.

A decree in the Council of State will determine the modalities of design, implementation, administration, hosting and governance of the ENS by 1 January 2022 at the latest.

IV A DIGITAL HEALTH COMPONENT RICH IN FUNDAMENTAL ISSUES

Medicine today must integrate the digital transformation and artificial intelligence that place data at the heart of the health system and its expected progress. Paradoxically, personalized medicine is flourishing thanks to the processing of billions of health data whose definition is evolving and which are gradually being decompartmentalized from their geographical, administrative and regulatory conditioning. .

Recommendations are multiplying to channel the excesses14 and in an inexorable international context, the initiative of a national Health Data Hub is an encouraging first step to promote a model of a federating, collaborative and secure platform.

Footnotes

* Update of the initial article posted on the LinkedIn site of UGGC Avocats. Author Elisabeth Logeais

1. A large panel of representatives of health professionals (practitioners, institutions), digital companies (INRIA, Syntec Numérique), institutions (CNIL, CNAM,...) and AI researchers discussed, under the leadership of Gérard Longuet and Cedric Villani, 2 main themes; (i) nature, collection, legal issues and health data protection and (ii) flows from care to data and vice versa.

2. https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichTexte.do?cidTexte=JORFTEXT000038821260&categorieLien=id

3. National Institute of Health Data which assists helps organizations wishing to access health data for research, study or evaluation purposes.

4. The NHI (succeeding the NIR or Social Security Number ) is the unique mandatory identifier used to reference the health and administrative data of people under care in the health and medico-social field (art. L1111-8-1 CSP). The Decree n°2019-341 of 19 April 2019 lists the treatments authorised to use the NIR.

5. The FDA, Food & Drug Administration, has for the first time authorized the use of software to diagnose retinal disorders, without the image being seen by the ophthalmologist.

https://www.technologyreview.com/f/610853/fda-approves-first-ai-powered-diagnostic-that-doesnt-need-a-doctors-help/

6. In France, there are specialized databases such as a network of tumour libraries, which are banks of biological samples of tumours, stored at very low temperatures to preserve the DNA and RNA properties of these samples. The objective is twofold: to refine diagnoses and facilitate cancer research. There are also several health data warehouses: the AP-HP warehouse; France Life Imaging, which is a network of partners in biomedical imaging; DRIM France IA created by the Conseil National de Radiologie Française, mentioned at the public hearing.

7. This work has begun. With more than one billion care sheets processed each year by the CNAM (Caisse Nationale de l''Assurance Maladie/ National Health Insurance Entity) and thanks to the complex work carried out over the past four years in cooperation with Polytechnique to restructure the SNIIRAM database, the CNAM has been able to conduct studies demonstrating the harmful side effects of certain drugs or identifying certain pathologies based on drug prescriptions

8. See the more or less strict regulations on the status of health data host and the problems of extraterritoriality of laws (in relation to article 48 of the RGDP and the American Cloud Act).

9. Health professions (dentists, midwives, pharmacists) and para-medical professions (nurses, physiotherapists, chiropodists), in the hospital sector and in town medicine

10. SNIIRAM: National Inter-regime Health Insurance Information System; PMSI (Medical Information Systems Programme; BCMD Database on Medical Causes of Death; PIM (Maternal and Child Protection Services Data); School Medicine Health Data. The Senate added on June 6, data on the levels of loss of autonomy of older people

11. Data warehouses set up by private operators and cohort studies outside medical care or reimbursed procedures would not a priori be included in the platform. In this respect, the Constance cohort, which is a "generalist" epidemiological cohort on the health status of the French population, could nevertheless join the Health Data Hub. This cohort includes more than 200 volunteers aged 18 to 69 years old who will be followed throughout their lives.

12. The separate storage of data allowing for the re-identification of persons is deleted.

13. Nine first projects out of 19, requesting data exploitation within the framework of the Health Data Hub were selected in April 2019 and will be presented in early 2020. The Health Data Hub is also a partner in a second call for projects scheduled in 2020 on the theme of "4-P medicine" (personalized, predictive, preventive and participatory) and based on AI.

14. Council of Europe Recommendation on Health Data CM/Rec (2019) of 27 March 2019

Opinion of the National Consultative Ethics Council of 29 May 2019 on "Massive data and health: current situation, prospective and new ethical issues" www.ccne-ethique.fr

Code of Conduct for data-driven health and care technology, 19 February 2019, UK Gov. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/code-of-conduct-for-data-driven-health-and-care-technology/initial-code-of-conduct-for-data-driven-health-and-care-technology

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Hogan Lovells
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions