France: Can We Completely And Definitively Remove The Voting Rights Attached To Certain Shares? Summary After The So Called PACTE Law No. 2019-486 Of May 22, 2019.

Last Updated: 7 January 2020
Article by Dominique Dumas

French Company law, behind an apparent simplicity, is very technical since the rules can considerably vary from one type of company to another depending on its corporate form and since legal provisions sometimes contradict each other. The issue as to the possibility of removing the voting rights is a good illustration thereof.

The question arises differently in simplified joint stock companies (sociétés par actions simplifiées so called "SAS") and in other joint stock companies such as joint stock companies (sociétés anonymes so called "SA") and limited partnerships by shares (sociétés en commandite par actions so called "SCA"). It also arises differently depending on whether the shares of these companies are listed (admitted to trading on a regulated market or on a multilateral trading system) or not, being here reminded that the shares of the SAS cannot be listed.

1. In SAS

Since the PACTE Law of May 22, 2019, which brought major changes to French company law and in particular modernized the preferred share regime, the voting right attached to shares issued by an SAS can be suppressed using the preferred share mechanism (L. 228-11 of the Commercial Code).

Indeed, the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation, Chambre commerciale, 9 February 1999 - n° 96-17.661, Cass. com., 23 Oct. 2007, n° 06-16.537, P+B+R+I , d'Hem v/ Lacquay: Juris-Data n° 2007-041010), making an extensive reading of article 1844, paragraph 1 of the Civil Code which states "Every shareholder has the right to participate in collective decisions", and going beyond the literal meaning of the text, considers that "each shareholder has the right to participate in collective decisions and to vote and that the Articles of Association may not derogate from these provisions unless provided for by law".

Since the reform of 22 May 2019, Article L. 228-11 of the Commercial Code now provides without ambiguity for the possibility of completely and definitively abolishing the voting rights attached to shares.

Prior to the Law of 22 May 2019, Article L. 228-11 of the Commercial Code contained a double contradiction, since:

- the first subparagraph contained in itself a first contradiction by indicating that preferred shares without voting rights could be created, temporarily or permanently, but in compliance with Articles L. 225-122 to L. 225-125 of the Commercial Code. And these texts impose restrictions that seem to prohibit this total abolition of the voting rights. Indeed, Article L. 225-122, I of the Commercial Code imposes a public order principle of proportionality, according to which the voting rights attached to the shares of capital or of enjoyment must be proportional to the proportion of capital which they represent and each share shall be entitled to at least one vote. This pleaded against the total abolition of the voting rights;

- at the same time, the second paragraph of Article L. 228-11 of the French Commercial Code stated, this time without restrictions, that the voting rights could be "adapted for a specified or determinable period", see "suspended for a fixed or determinable period of time or deleted", implying that the right of deletion was absolute and autonomous. Finally, to complicate matters further, some have attempted to argue that these restrictions could not apply to SAS since Article L. 227-1 of the Commercial Code expressly states that these articles L. 225-122 to L. 225-125 are not applicable to SAS. This, however, was not admissible since Article L. 288-11 does apply and therefore make L. 225-122 to L. 225-125 applicable by reference.

The new Law of May 22, 2019 by deleting the reference to Articles L. 225-122 to L. 225-125 for companies whose shares are not admitted to trading on a regulated market or on a multilateral trading system, allowed the suppression of those contradictions. There remains a limitation for SAS though. Preferred shares without voting rights may not represent more than half of the share capital and any issue that has the effect of increasing the proportion above this limit may be canceled.

Because of Article 1844, paragraph 1 of the Civil Code which provides that "Every shareholder has the right to participate in collective decisions", if the voting rights may be abolished on the basis of Article L. 228-11, on the other hand, the right to participate in (be convened to) collective decisions cannot be abolished. (D. Martin, H. Le Nabasque, R. Mortier, C. Fallet et A. Pietrancosta, Les actions de préférence : Actes prat. ing. sociétaire 2012, dossier 6, n° 36).

Consequently, the holders of non-voting shares cannot, in our opinion, be deprived of the right to participate in (be convened to) the collective decisions recognized to any shareholder by article 1844, para. 1 of the Civil Code, this article being of public order (Article 1844-10, paragraph 2 of the Civil Code).

Finally, it is worth remembering that the suppression of the voting rights referred to in Article L. 228-11 can in no circumstance include that of voting at a special meeting of holders of preferred shares who are called upon to deliberate on any modification of the rights attached to the said shares, failing which such modifications would be null and void (article L. 225-99 of the French Commercial Code).

2. In other unlisted joint-stock companies (whose shares are not admitted to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility)

2.1 In the context of preferred shares

The preferred shares of other unlisted joint-stock companies (SA and SCA) are subject to the same rules as those set out above.

2.2 Apart from preferred shares

Apart from the creation of preferred shares, a major difference exists between the SAS and the other joint-stock companies (SA and SCA) on the extent of the possibilities in terms of the management of the voting rights.

The Shares issued by SA and SCA are subject to:

- the principle of proportionality which is a provision of public order and under which, except in the cases provided for by law, the voting rights attached to such shares must therefore be proportional to the percentage of capital that the shares represent, each share giving entitlement to one vote at least (Article L. 225-122, I of the Commercial Code); SA and SCA cannot therefore remove the voting rights outside preferred shares;

- the principle of equal capping, according to which the articles of association may limit the number of votes that each shareholder has in the meetings, provided that this limitation is imposed on all shares without distinction of category, other than shares with preferential dividends without voting rights. (L. 225-126 of the Commercial Code). SA and SCA cannot, therefore limit the voting rights in a differentiated manner apart from preferred shares;

The interest of the SAS is to be able, even regardless of the preferred shares, to arrange the voting rights much more freely than the joint stock companies (SA) and limited partnerships by shares (SCA) since the articles governing the SAS excludes expressly the application of the above mentioned restrictive rules.

Thus, even without creating preferred shares, quorums and majorities can be freely organized in SAS (it can therefore freely restrict voting rights but for very limited instances where it is prohibited by law) and the SAS can freely decide which decisions shall belong to the shareholders (subject to few decisions which by law have to be made by shareholders). We shall not in this article examine all the aspects of that flexibility since the purpose of this article is to focus on voting rights suppression only.

Does this mean that the SAS can create non-voting shares apart from preferred shares? In view of what precedes and giving the fact that SAS allows for creativity, it would seem so. However, the possibility of depriving SAS shareholders of voting rights outside the framework of preferred shares is a matter of debate. Even though Article L. 225-122 is expressly rejected by Article L. 227-1 and the conditions for the adoption of collective decisions are freely determined by the articles of association (Article L. 227-9, paragraph 1), some argue that it is prohibited to deprive a shareholder of his voting rights based on Article 1844, para. 1 of the Civil Code according to which any shareholder has the right to participate in collective decisions, which the Court of Cassation, as already mentioned, has interpreted as including the "voting rights". Article 1844 further specify that the articles of association can derogate to such rule only in the cases provided for by law (Cass. com 23-10-2007 n ° 06-16.537: RJDA 1/08 n ° 50).

To conclude, the advantage of creating preferred shares is that this device allows ruling out today any question on the possibility in this context to remove the voting rights, especially in a general and definitive manner, provided though that non-voting shares do not represent more than 50% of the share capital.

3. In companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility

For these companies, the voting right may also be adjusted but in compliance with Articles L. 225-122 to L. 225-125 as it was the rule for all companies before May 2019. The contradictions that existed within the Article L. 228-11 of the French Commercial Code before the law of May 22, 2019 and which we have been reminding in section 1 hereof, therefore continue to exist for companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market or a system multilateral trading.

Thus, the development of voting rights in these companies must notably respect:

- the principle of proportionality which is of public order. Except in the cases provided for by law, the voting rights attached to such shares must be proportional to the percentage of capital that the shares represent, each share giving entitlement to one vote at least (Article L. 225-122, I of the Commercial code) ;


- the principle of equal capping pursuant to which the articles of association may restrict the number of votes that each shareholder may have in the meetings, provided that this limitation be imposed on all shares without class distinctions, other than non-voting shares with preferred dividend rights (Article L. 225-126 of the Commercial Code).

In addition, non-voting preferred shares in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market may not represent more than one quarter of the share capital. Otherwise, the issue of these shares may be canceled.

Conclusion : Is a fool the one who only trusts a single article of the French Commercial Code, in this case article L. 228-11 of the French Commercial Code, and the letter of that text, since as we saw, French law is much more tricky and things are much more complex than it seems at first sight.

20 November 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions