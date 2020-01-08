Among the powers conferred on the public authority in the
implementation of administrative contracts, the right unilaterally
to terminate them on grounds of public interest is probably the
most emblematic and the least discussed. In a simplified way, but
close to reality, one could long say that the administration had
the right freely to terminate its relations with any provider, for
any reason other than a contractual breach by the latter. Of
course, this power implied in return, for the contractor set aside,
the right to obtain full compensation for its loss, including
missed profit. But this financial protection has helped mute almost
any debate before the administrative judge on the validity of the
motive itself, as disputes were confined to purely compensatory
litigation.
This balance was unsettled by the decision rendered by the
Conseil d'Etat on 21 March 2011 in the so-called "Beziers
II" case (no. 304.806). Since then, in addition to the
traditional approach, the administrative courts admit that the
other party may, if it so wishes and acts within a period of two
months, challenge the decision to terminate and request the
continuation of contractual relations.
The Conseil d'Etat was quick to apply this new case law
– but negatively, by validating the termination of a land
occupation contract for reasons relating to better financial terms
(23 May 2011, no. 328.525). It subsequently had the opportunity to
apply it positively, rejecting the motives drawn from the desire to
take back the management of a public service and from the
deterioration of relations with the other party (4 June 2014, no.
368.895). But it did so in the specific context of a long-term
agreement concluded between public entities, in which, in
particular, the contracting partner was also defending positions of
general interest. In a similar context, the Administrative Court of
Appeal of Douai (2 May 2013, no. 12DA01577) ordered the resumption
of a land occupation agreement relating to an antenna owned by
Orange, which had been terminated because of works that did not
justify such a measure, all the less as the antenna was itself
linked to the general interest attached to a good mobile telephony
service.
More recently, following a claim filed by a service provider,
the Administrative Court of Strasbourg ruled that a municipality
could not validly terminate a consultancy contract on the grounds
that the new municipal team had a new approach for a project
launched by the previous team (13 June 2018, no. 1603336). But the
case was only about damages. A decision by the Administrative Court
of Cergy-Pontoise of 18 July 2018 (no. 1507487) found that the
French State had no grounds of general interest justifying the
termination of the contract relating to the establishment and the
management of the service for the eco-tax for lorries. But again,
the case was about a claim for damages, brought here by a
second-line contractor, who had links not directly with the State
but with Ecomouv.
The courts' attention is therefore gradually shifting to
assessing the public interest in the context of contractual
terminations. But we are far from private contractors rushing to
seize the apparent potentialities of the "Béziers
II" case law.
There are three causes to this situation.
First, case law has long been marked by a broad acceptance of
the general interest. And there is no particular reason to
anticipate a tightening of this jurisprudential approach –
even if this does not prevent, on a case by case basis, decisions
that are unfavorable to the public authority.
Second, many companies will not wish to seek resumption of the
contract, as it can appear difficult commercially and in practice
to impose on a client a relation that it does not want anymore. The
contractor will generally opt for a compensation claim, as the
rules for calculating it are satisfactory.
Lastly, unless one obtains an interim order for the continuance
of the contract, the timeframe of court proceedings often exceeds
the period during which it would have applied, had it not been
terminated. Thus, when the judge examines the claim, it may be too
late to order the resumption of the contractual relations, since
these would have already ended anyway (Conseil d'Etat, 18
December 2015, no. 373.255).
In this context one understands why, despite the evolution in
case-law, the protection that contractors should find in the
judicial control over the reasons of general interest invoked by
the administration remains largely theoretical.
