PKF in its efforts to provide decent and fast banking to its
international clientele has established a number of introduction
agreements with number of foreign banks and with almost all banks
operating in Cyprus. This development is giving the power and
authority to PKF to act as an introducer for the opening of bank
accounts in Cyprus and abroad.
PKF supports our clients through a strategic and operational
management of banking service, including:
Bank account opening in Cyprus:
introducing, recommendation and assessment of well-capitalised
banks to provide banking services for Cyprus companies, trusts and
individuals. We are official introducers for Bank of Cyprus,
Hellenic Bank, Russian Commercial Bank (RCB), Societe General,
Alpha Bank, Eurobank, Barclays Bank and a range of other national
and international financial institutions in Cyprus.
Bank account opening in secondary
jurisdictions, including Malta, Jersey, Isle of Man, and other
jurisdictions served by the PKF network. This is a good risk
diversification method and is recommended to our clients.
Set up of e-banking facilities as
well as internal procedures and controls necessary to manage
banking activities.
Reconciliation of corporate bank
account movement with financial income and expenditure.
Currency management and exchange rate
analysis.
Support for managing documentation
required for international banking transfers such as contracts,
trade finance, etc.
Cyprus Bank Account Opening, either for an individual or a legal
person (Cyprus Company), is easily achievable and cheap. Cyprus
Banking can offer all the facilities required by businessmen or
individuals.
In other jurisdictions the opening of a bank account could be
time consuming and complicated something that is not applicable for
Cyprus. In Cyprus opening a fully functional, activated and
operational account, taking in mind that the requested documents
and information were submitted properly to the bank, it will take
less than 3 or 4 working days.
Who can open a Cyprus bank account?
Any physical person over the age of 18 years and any legal
person (Cyprus Company or corporation) can open a bank account.
Is your physical presence necessary?
Physical presence is not necessary when the client is introduced
by an approved introducer (in this case PKF can act as an
introducer for the opening of bank account). This is important as
it save precious time, unnecessary expenses, inconvenience and
travelling in Cyprus.
Formalities needed to open a Cyprus bank account
If you are an individual and you wish to open a
bank account, the following should be submitted directly to a
Cyprus bank or a professional intermediary:
Valid passport or identity card
bearing signature and photo for permanent residents of the EU;
Proof of residential address (i.e.
utility bill not older than six months);
Other formalities or information that
might be considered important by the Cyprus bank.
Cyprus banking confidentiality
The confidentiality of clients is fully protected as the details
of the Cyprus bank account are not revealed to the Cyprus tax
authorities, or any other authorities, or the government or any
third country. The only way the banks to disclose any information
on the Cyprus bank accounts, is if are required to do so by Cyprus
Authorities in the process of a crime
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
