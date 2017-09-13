In recent years, there has been an increasing trend in the
Cypriot Courts for patient complaints against doctors and hospitals
claiming compensation and reparation for the damage they have
suffered to their most valuable asset being the care of their
health. Judicially, a significant number of decisions have been
made awarding compensation to patients in the course of medical
error, fault and/or negligence, as the related claims increase in
the Courts. Patients are confronted with medical practices and
actions that often endanger their lives. This fact has contributed
to injured parties seeking information on their related legal
rights and demanding such rights.
In defining the concept of medical negligence, I would like to
point out that the broader term falls under the Civil Offences Act
(Chapter 148) and the general negligence of any person training or
practising in medicine. The main component in this respect is the
level of competence of each medical practitioner in providing
medical assistance and aid to the patient within their statutory
duties of due diligence.
The patient which has suffered damage financially as well as
physically is afforded the possibility of legally claiming and
defending his rights by claiming, inter alia, compensation (general
and specific) for alleged medical negligence and/or error. Cypriot
Case Law sets out three conditions/parameters which need to be
proved by the patient and examined by the Court, which are
determined by the below:
the existence of a legal duty of care
towards the patient
a negligent act or omission by the
doctor, and evidence of breach of the duty of care and
cause of harm, and in particular the
evidence of deterioration in the patient's state of health or
any other financial loss or damage sustained, as a consequence of
the medical error
The most important legal element governing such claims,
investigated by the Court, is the existence of the doctor's
responsibility towards his patient, by means of proving fault in
circumventing the rules of medical ethics, quality and principled
care.
In general, the Court examines the medical malpractice, and
considers the normal practice of medicine and providing aid to
patients with reasonable care and attention, carrying out
instructions as well as the usual medical practice followed to show
the causal link between the wrongful behavior of the physician and
the outcome.
It is important for the patient to take timely action to enable
him/her to pursue legal action if he/she suffers physical injury
(even death) from a medical error and his or her health is impaired
or adversely affected. If the patient is hospitalised in a public
or private health care institution, and if any issue or concern
regarding his/her state of health is raised, it is important that
he/she notifies the physician treating him/her, the supervisor as
well as the hospital, in writing. In addition, the patient should
request a copy of his/her medical file and, in general, the medical
records kept at that hospital, and where the medical injury is
obvious, this can be recorded with photographic material.
The injured party may claim damages as mentioned above in a
civil, general and specific offence, in cases of violation of
medical duty of care, in which the victim suffers loss or damage,
including the loss of income, medical expenses, loss of employment
and/or opportunity, non-pecuniary damage, nominal, punitive and/or
aggravating damages, plus legal costs.
It is recommended that due to the scope of the legal claims that
the victim and/or those having a valid interest to seek legal
assistance, especially in cases involving serious bodily injury or
even death, have the right to claim, taking into account the civil
offence of medical negligence by the physician, in pursuant of the
2012 Conduct of Rights Offering Law (I) / 2012, noting that this is
subject to a limitation period.
The components and parameters of medical malpractice and/or
error and/or negligence are multiple and varied, and they are
related to the diagnosis of the doctor, the general information of
the patients, the necessary measures and the outcome. In cases of
medical negligence, appropriate legal assistance is necessary
considering the uniqueness of each case for the purpose of taking
the appropriate legal proceedings to remedy and compensate for the
damage suffered by the patient and/or parties having a legitimate
interest. Courts tend to handle medical error assumptions with
utmost care as it is an issue that links the complex disciplines of
medicine and law and concerns health and human life.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
