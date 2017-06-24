Cyprus - along other 67 countries and jurisdictions - formally
signed the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related
Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting
("MLI") on 7 June 2017 in Paris. The MLI will implement a
series of tax treaty measures to update the existing network of
bilateral tax treaties and reduce opportunities for tax avoidance
by multinational enterprises. Another 8 counties or jurisdictions
have expressed their intent to sign the MLI as it remains open for
additional signatories.
The first modifications to bilateral tax treaties are expected
to enter into effect in early 2018.
It is important to note that, according to OECD representatives,
the MLI will not be amending the bilateral tax treaties by changing
or adding particular words or phrases, but will rather be used in
conjunction and will modify existing treaties to which it has
application.
Upon signing the MLI, each country had the right to list the
treaties to which the MLI will apply. Below is the list of
Cyprus' Reservations and Notifications at the time of
signature.
The main expected impact on Cypriot companies will be the result
of Articles 6 and 7 which relate specifically to treaty abuse. As a
result of Article 7 of the MLI, Cyprus will implement in its double
tax treaties, at a minimum, a principle purpose test (PPT) and a
limitation of benefit clause (LoB) (simplified or detailed).
As a result of the below mentioned notifications, it is
essential that Cyprus' companies ensure that they have
sufficient substance in Cyprus so as to avoid complications which
could result from the implementation of the PPT and LoB.
Part VI (arbitration) of the MLI will apply in relation to two
Contracting Jurisdictions with respect to a Covered Tax Agreement
only when both Contracting Jurisdictions have made such a
notification.
As mentioned above, it is essential that Cyprus companies'
owners examine the impact that these changes will have on their
structures, as failure to do so could lead to significant tax
implications.
Our team of professional advisors can assist you in examining
your existing structures and providing you with an analysis of how
these changes could impact your companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
