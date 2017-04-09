The European Securities and Markets Authority
(ESMA) has published a practical guide
(Guide) which provides an overview of the
national rules of each Member State for the major holdings
notification regime provided for under EU Directive 2004/109/EC on
the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to
information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading
on a regulated market (Transparency
Directive or TD).
ESMA has previously issued detailed guidelines as well as
Q&As in respect of the application of the TD, however the Guide
constitutes a useful reference tool for companies which are listed
on a regulated market of another Member State
(Issuers), and holders of listed
securities of such Issuers (Holders). The
Guide provides a summary on a country-by-country basis of the
national requirements regarding the notifications of 'major
holdings' under the national law of each Member State in
accordance with the TD.
'Major holdings'
Pursuant to the TD, Holders, Issuers and certain other persons
are required to make certain notifications of the proportion of
voting rights of the Holder in the Issuer resulting from the
acquisition or disposal of 'major holdings' by a
Holder.
In Cyprus, 'major holdings' are met where a Holder
acquires or disposes of a proportion of shares to which voting
rights are attached in an Issuer, where that proportion reaches,
exceeds, or falls below the thresholds of 5 per cent, 10 per cent,
15 per cent, 20 per cent, 25 per cent, 30 per cent, 50 per cent and
75 per cent. A Holder who newly acquires shares in an Issuer and
meets these thresholds is also required to make the relevant
notifications. The Notifications must be submitted using a
prescribed form.
Crossborder confusion
As a European directive, the TD has been implemented in each
Member State under the national legislation of each such Member
State. Therefore, although the TD has contributed to the
simplification of the reporting regimes in cross-border structures,
the individual transposition of the Transparency Directive into
national law in each Member State has meant that diverging
notification procedures are implemented across the EU.
As a result, Holders and perhaps even Issuers, particularly in
cross-border structures, may often find themselves unknowingly
overlooking to make certain notifications required by the national
reporting regimes.
Welcome clarification for Cyprus
The Guide clarifies certain key obligations and deadlines which
apply under the Cyprus legislation implementing the TD and the
Transparency Requirements Law, L.190(I)/2007, as amended
(Law).
Issuers who are subject to the Law are required to make
notifications under Article 12 of the TD in relation to certain
notifications such Issuers receive. The deadline by which such
notification must be made is the trading day after the day on which
the Issuer received the notification.
In addition, the Guide clarifies certain other key deadlines
under the Law as follows:
the date on which a Holder is deemed
to trigger a notification requirement in respect of transactions
which are carried out on a regulated market (on-exchange
transactions) is the trade date
the event by which a Holder is deemed
to trigger a notification requirement in respect of a change in the
breakdown of voting rights under Article 9(2) of the TD (passive
crossings) is when the relevant publication by the Issuer of the
voting rights is made under Article 15 of the TD. The Issuer must
make this publication at the end of each calendar month
the Guide also specifies that
intra-day netting, understood to refer to circumstances where a
Holder who exceeds a notification threshold and falls below the
same notification threshold later in the same trading day nets the
voting rights for the purposes of calculating its notification
position, is permitted under the Law
Conclusion
The Guide addresses certain common pitfalls in relevant
cross-border structures and ESMA's clarification is very
welcome for Holders and Issuers alike, as it provides additional
clarity and certainty on their obligations in each Member
State.
We discuss in detail the reporting requirements in cross-border
structures of Issuers where Cyprus is the home Member State of the
Issuer in our article
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
