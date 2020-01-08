China: 京都论法 | 检验报告在环境污染案件中的定位与运用

Last Updated: 8 January 2020
Article by Lv Zhixuan
Most Read Contributor in China, December 2019

作者： 吕志轩 邢盼 郑炫

今年7月，最高人民法院在环资庭成立五周年之际召开了新闻发布会。会上最高人民法院党组副书记、副院长江必新表示，五年来各级人民法院共受理各类环境资源一审案件1081111件，审结1031443件。通过数据不难看出，环境污染类案件的数量在近年来保持持续增长，相继出台的各类法律法规，也为该领域内的司法活动提供了有力的保障。

但在案件数量激增的同时，也产生了许多有待讨论和解决的问题。本文将从检验报告的理论制度与实践情况作为切入点，结合相关案例，讨论在此类案件中应当注意的几点问题。

检验报告的产生

环境污染类案件中，司法鉴定是人民法院调查案件事实的重要手段。只有经过司法行政机关审核登记的司法鉴定机构，才具备从事环境污染类案件的鉴定资格。根据相关公开资料显示，截至2108年12月底，全国经省级司法行政机关审核登记的环境损害司法鉴定机构达103家，鉴定人1900余名 1。而通过无讼检索显示，2018年全年涉及环境污染类案件约为7400余件（其中刑事类案件2258件，审结2204件）。相关鉴定机构数量还远不能满足实际案件所需。

为解决鉴定机构数量偏少、分布不均、鉴定费用昂贵 2等问题，最高法在2013年6月、2015年6月分别实施了《关于办理环境污染刑事案件适用法律若干问题的解释》与《关于审理环境侵权责任纠纷案件适用法律若干问题的解释》，确定了鉴定、检验两条路互为补充的原则。环保部随后于2014年1月、2016年2月制作了两批《环境损害鉴定评估推荐机构名录》，该名录指出，针对环境污染类案件，除了可以通过司法鉴定机构出具鉴定意见外，还可以由推荐目录中的机构出具检验报告。即检验报告规定的出台，是对鉴定意见的补充和特定时期的过渡。

检验报告与鉴定意见的异同

检验报告与鉴定意见具有一定的相似性。二者的制作人都是具有相关资质的人员，接受司法行政机关委托或聘请，对涉案资料进行分析判断，最终做出书面意见。

但检验报告并不完全等同于证据种类中的鉴定意见。鉴定意见必须经拥有法定鉴定资质，并以法定鉴定人和鉴定机构名义出具。司法鉴定机构则是指司法行政机关依照《全国人民代表大会常务委员会关于司法鉴定管理问题的决定》（以下简称《决定》）通过审核、登记、造册、公告的法医鉴定类、物证鉴定类与声像资料鉴定类三大类鉴定机构。

相比鉴定意见，检验报告在主体资格上则更为灵活，如行政机关及其下属机构中的技术人员可以出具检验报告 3。除了行政工作人员，获得相应资质的第三方检验机构与人员也可出具检验报告 4。这就造成了检验报告资质获得存有差异，检验报告水平和质量参差不齐。依照前文所提的《决定》，这类机构与人员并非法定鉴定机构与鉴定人。

检验报告在环境污染类案件中的问题

一是检验报告容易同鉴定意见混同。通过无讼数据库的检索发现，检验报告在实务中的称谓有很多种，如"检测报告" 5、"鉴定报告"6等，导致实务中检验报告经常与鉴定意见甚至监测报告混淆。

二是检验报告采信率较高。从法理层面，检验报告若作为"参考"则应当接受控辩双方的质证 7，但从案例检索分析可知，实践中，检验报告基本被法官完全采信，除非在有确凿证据证明有误，或者法官认为采信该报告必然带来审判不公的情况下才不被采信。这种情况的产生一方面是由于模糊了检验报告的定位，另一方面，法官虽然具备较高的法律素养，但由于术业专攻，对于检验报告中专业性问题，如污染的种类、规模、数量等，法官也常常力有不逮，无法将检验报告的形式要件与实质内容涉及到的规范统统掌握，若法官一旦采信检验报告，则该报告往往不是作为定罪量刑之参考，而是成为定罪量刑之依据，与鉴定意见毫无二致。

三是辩方缺乏有效质证手段。实践中，由于对检验报告与鉴定意见的混淆，导致辩方很难利用有效手段对检验报告进行质证。加之辩方同样欠缺相关专业知识，对检验报告的质证多停留在形式要件上，很少涉及专门性问题。通过案例检索，辩方针对检验报告最频繁的质证理由是相关人员机构的资质问题。如（1）实施检验的机构不具备司法鉴定资质，该报告不应采纳；（2）实施检验的检查人员不具备相应资质，不应采纳其出具的检验报告；（3）检验报告没有加盖鉴定专用章等。而这些质证意见也几乎不会被法庭采纳，法官一般援引《刑诉法解释》第87条对相关人员资质进行解释，说明符合规定即完成了对检验报告的质证。但这种过于言简意赅的方式，缺少相应的论证说理，使得检验报告的质证流于形式，无法实现质证对证据的审查作用。同时，若援引该解释，则说明检验报告应当作为参考，可在最终论证阶段又将其作为定罪量刑的依据 8。在这样的逻辑下，导致检验报告在庭审中几乎得不到有效质疑。

四是检验人员出庭率较低。无论是按照《刑事诉讼法解释》第87条的规定，还是依照实践中检验报告与鉴定意见被混淆的逻辑，检验报告均应当参照鉴定意见的审查认定方式进行审查 9。由于环境污染的行为和结果专业性较强，司法人员很难根据一般生活常识进行因果关系的判断，往往在侦查活动和审查判断上高度依赖环境部门的监测结论。而证据裁判原则和直接言辞原则是刑事诉讼法的两大原则，检验人员针对控辩双方存在质疑的检验报告出庭接受质询，则是两大原则的直接体现。同时，申请检验人员出庭能够给查清案件事实并为专门问题的证明能力提供保证。但在实践中，检验人员出庭率较低，辩护人也几乎不会申请检验人员出庭，只有少数案件会申请重新鉴定。

检验报告适用困境的对策

（一）明确检验报告的法律地位

导致当前检验报告与鉴定意见在司法实践中常被混淆的原因之一是：在立法上，检验报告的法律地位还不清晰。如果仅仅凭借检验报告作为定罪量刑的依据，很容易引起歧义。根据《刑事诉讼法》第48条"可以用于证明案件事实的材料，都是证据"可知，检验报告应当是证据。建议今后应从立法和实践的不同层面对检验报告的证据类别进行划分和解释，比如将检验报告的法律效力进行降格处理，从"定案依据"变为"定案参考"，让其区分于鉴定意见而存在，维护鉴定意见的稳定性。

（二）完善检验报告的质证手段

通过检索对比环境污染类案件的裁判文书，不难发现一个共性，即控辩双方在质证中对专业性较强的检验报告很难做到有效质证，往往停留在对证据的形式要件提出质证建议，很少对实质的检测内容发表评论。而对检验报告的放松审查，很可能变成潜在的错判风险。建议应加强对检验报告的有效质证，在出现可能严重影响定罪量刑的争议时，辩方可以尝试从更多、更专业的角度对检验报告的真实性与客观性进行提问，从而降低风险，缓解追责压力。

（三）改善检验人出庭的相关条件

在司法实践中，检验人员出庭率较低是由多种因素导致的。要想改变这一现象，提高检验人员的出庭率，笔者建议可以从以下几个方面进行尝试。第一，若控辩双方对涉案的检查验报告存在疑问，可以申请检验人出庭作证。第二，改变现实中部分法官与公诉人对检验人员出庭作证的理解偏差，如申请检验人员出庭可能会导致庭审的过分拖延，检验人员不具备相应法律素养，可能无法回答辩方提问，导致检验结果被推翻等。这些观点显然不成立。刑事诉讼活动中，公正应当优先于效率，查明案件事实才是刑事司法活动的根本，而检验人员出庭参与质证，本身就有利于案件事实的查明和防止冤假错案的发生，应当积极鼓励。最后，对于检验人员自身来说，若想从容应对庭审环境，也可以在先期接受相应的辅导，这样不但可以帮助其熟悉庭审流程，提高庭审效率，也可以达到有效质证，将检验报告做到"名实相符"。

引用及注释

[1] "生态环境损害公益诉讼将实现先鉴定后收费"《检察日报》2019年1月23日

[2]"四川现天价司法鉴定费：签名、指纹和印章需17万"《重庆晨报》 2017年2月8日

[3] 这一现象是由于行政机关在行政执法办案中，为确认行政相对人的法律地位、法律关系、或者相关法律事实，需要出具技术鉴定性质的行政确认书，这种现实功能需要得到相关法律法规、司法解释或其他法律性文件的强化。而这些人员并非法定司法鉴定机构和法定鉴定人。

[4] 此类机构和人员的隶属关系较为多样，有的隶属于科研院所，有的则是由省级以上环境保护部门认可的第三方机构。

[5] 江某、樊某某污染环境一审刑事判决书（2018）粤0404刑初61号。

[6] 某、盛某等污染环境罪二审刑事裁定书 （2014）淮中环刑终字第0003号

[7]《刑诉法司法解释》第87条 对案件中的专门性问题需要鉴定，但没有法定司法鉴定机构，或者法律、司法解释规定可以进行检验的，可以指派、聘请有专门知识的人进行检验，检验报告可以作为定罪量刑的参考。对检验报告的审查与认定，参照适用本节的有关规定。经人民法院通知，检验人拒不出庭作证的，检验报告不得作为定罪量刑的参考。

[8] 胡某某、张某某污染环境一审刑事判决书 （2017）鲁0322刑初16号

[9]《刑事诉讼法》第187条，被告人或辩护人对鉴定意见有异议，且人民法院认为鉴定人有必要出庭的，鉴定人应当出，否则，鉴定意见不得作为定案根据。

