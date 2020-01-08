The China
National Intellectual Property Administratio (CNIPA) has
updated its examination guidelines to include a specific section on
how the office is likely to assess patent applications directed
towards new industries and new fields such as artificial
intelligence (AI). A preview of the update can be found on the CNIPA website and will come into
force on February 1, 2020.
Specifically, a new section 6 was added
to Chapter IX of Part Two of the Guidelines for Examination. The
update to the guidelines provides further clarify the examination
criteria of the invention application related to new industries and
new fields such as artificial intelligence, Internet plus, big
data, and blockchain.
The guidelines now state that if the
claimed subject-matter relates to abstract algorithms or purely
commercial rules, and it does not contain any technical features,
then the claim belongs to the rules and methods for mental
activities stipulated in Article 25.1(2), and it should not be
granted a patent. If the claim includes technical features in
addition to non-technical features (algorithmic features or
business rules), the claim as a whole is not a rule and method for
mental activity, and it should not be excluded from patentability
in accordance with Article 25.
If the claim as a whole does not fall
into Article 25, it is necessary to further determine whether it
belongs to Article 2.2.
When examining whether a claim
containing technical and non-technical features is a technical
solution, it is necessary to consider all the features described in
the claim as a whole. If the claim contains the technical means in
conformity with the laws of nature in order to solve the technical
problem, and thus the technical effect conforming to the laws of
nature is obtained, the solution defined by the claim belongs to
the technical solution as provided for in Article 2.2. For
example, if each step of an algorithm in a claim is closely related
to the technical problem to be solved, such as the data processed
by the algorithm is the data with exact technical meaning in the
technical field, the execution of the algorithm can directly
reflect the process of using natural laws to solve a technical
problem, and technical effects are obtained, usually the solution
defined in the claim is the technical solution as provided for in
Article 2.2.
When examining an invention application
that contains technical features and non-technical features, the
technical features and the non-technical features, which
functionally support and interact with the technical features,
should be considered as a whole. "Functionally support and
interact with" means that the non-technical features are
closely combined with technical features to form technical means to
solve the technical problem, and achieves the corresponding
technical effects. For example, if the algorithm in the claim is
applied to a specific technical field and can solve a specific
technical problem, then it can be considered that the algorithm
feature and the technical feature functionally support each other
and interact with each other, and the algorithm feature is part of
the adopted technical means, the contribution of the algorithmic
features to the technical solution should be considered when
evaluate the inventive step of the invention.
In an attempt to offer some specific
guidance for the examination of invention applications that include
algorithmic features or business rules, the CNIPA provides a few
examples of how these inventions will be assessed.
The guidelines further state that the
description should indicate how technical features and
non-technical features (algorithmic features or business rules)
mutually support and functionally interact with each other to
achieve technical effects. For example, when the claimed
subject-matter involves algorithmic features, the abstract
algorithms should be combined with specific technical fields. The
definition of at least one input parameter and its related output
results should be associated with specific data in the technical
field.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
