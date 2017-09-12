Welcome to the first edition of Inside
Track - the new guide to everything related to the
Cayman property world from Ogier's specialist team.
Inside Track features practical
guidance and useful information related to buying and selling
property, public access rights to beaches in the Cayman Islands and
pathways to permanent residency in the Cayman Islands for investors
and high net worth individuals.
We hope you find the information helpful. Should you have any
questions, any suggestions for future content, or if you would like
to learn more about the services offered by our team, please reach
out to Oliver or Cline, whose contact details are listed on the
right.
Best practice for buying and selling real estate in Cayman
Guest contributor James Bovell, of
Bovell RE/Max Cayman Islands, provides an experienced
agent's view on the roles and responsibilities of a selling and
a buying agent and highlights the attributes a good agent will
possess, to ensure a successful real estate transaction completed
without delays.
A lender and a lawyer on what you need for a smooth
transaction
Buying real estate can be a complicated process. In this piece,
Amanda Bodden from the personal lending team at Butterfield Bank
and Oliver Goodwin from Ogier's specialist property team
explain what you need to know when embarking on a transaction,
including their top tips for getting the best deal possible and
reducing the chance of complications.
Permanent residency for investors and persons of independent
means
Choosing a jurisdiction that is to become your home is about
settling somewhere that works for your wealth and ultimately your
family too. The Cayman Islands offers a wide range of options for
applicants.
There are several options open to those considering residency -
our expert team has the experience to guide you through the
process.
Ogier's Cayman office was established in 1991. Although the
60-strong team focuses on funds, finance, corporate work and a
thriving restructuring and insolvency practice, we also offer a
full suite of local legal services including property, special
economic zone businesses, immigration, wills, employment and
dispute resolution advice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Bermuda is a subtropical Island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean which is an Overseas Dependent Territory of
the United Kingdom. While known as a tourism destination, Bermuda is also a major center for off shore business
and has a booming construction industry.
In principle, when the parties agree to arbitrate, they shall be
bound by that agreement. It should therefore follow that when a
party initiates arbitration proceedings, the other party - the
respondent – will avail itself of the opportunity to present
its case and participate in the proceedings.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).