Cayman Islands: The Insurance And Reinsurance Law Review 5th Edition

Last Updated: 4 July 2017
Article by John Dykstra and Abraham Thoppil
Most Read Contributor in Cayman Islands, June 2017

I. INTRODUCTION

The insurance market in the Cayman Islands is divided into domestic business, captive insurance, special purpose vehicle (SPV) insurance and commercial reinsurance.

Domestic business is conducted primarily by companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands, although a number of approved external insurers are also permitted to write insurance (e.g., Lloyd's of London). Some external insurers have manned offices in the Cayman Islands while others operate through local agents.

Captive insurance business may be taken to be all insurance (and reinsurance) business where the premiums originate from the insurer's related business. The captive market began to develop in the late 1970s and there has been a steady natural growth since then. As of 31 December 2016, the Cayman Islands international insurance market reported total premiums of US$14.6 billion, with US$59.8 billion in total assets.2 The Cayman Islands is the leading jurisdiction for healthcare captives, representing almost half of all captives. Medical malpractice liability continues to be the largest primary line of business in the Cayman Islands with approximately 33 per cent of companies (re)insuring medical malpractice liability.3 The other significant class for captives is workers' compensation coverage, which is the second-largest primary line of business in the Cayman Islands with 21 per cent of companies assuming this risk.4

SPV insurance is driven principally by the insurance-linked securities market, in particular, the catastrophe bond market. Cayman is the leading market for the formation and licensing of SPV insurers.

The commercial reinsurance market is an area seeing interest and growth. Together with a number of other factors, the introduction of a dedicated reinsurer's licence (Class D) under the Insurance Law has helped facilitate this.

II. REGULATION

The body responsible for regulating the insurance and reinsurance business in the Cayman Islands is the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the Authority). The Insurance Division of the Authority discharges those responsibilities. The Authority operates independently of the government and meets international standards of supervision, accountability and transparency.

The Insurance Law was first enacted in the Cayman Islands in 1979. Since that time it has been updated periodically to ensure that the jurisdiction maintains a strong regulatory framework. At the end of 2012, the Insurance Law 2010 (as amended) (the Law) came into force, bringing a new insurance regulatory regime into effect. The new regime provides for greater regulatory transparency for existing and prospective licensees, and streamlines the regulation of licensed entities.

There are currently no proposals to achieve Solvency II equivalence for the Cayman Islands regulatory regime.

i Insurance licensing

All persons carrying on or wishing to carry on insurance business, reinsurance business, or business as an insurance agent, insurance broker, or insurance manager in or from within the Cayman Islands need to be licensed by the Authority. Insurers are licensed under one or more of the following categories:

  1. Class A – for the carrying on of domestic business or limited reinsurance business as approved by the Authority;
  2. Class B – for the carrying on of insurance business other than domestic business (however, a Class B insurer may carry on domestic business where such business forms less than 5 per cent of net premiums written or where the Authority has otherwise granted approval). Class B insurers are further categorised based on net premiums written, where:

    • Class B(i) – at least 95 per cent of the net premiums written will originate from the insurer's related business;5
    • Class B(ii) – over 50 per cent of the net premiums written will originate from the insurer's related business; or
    • Class B(iii) – 50 per cent or less of the net premiums written will originate from the insurer's related business;
  3. Class C – for the carrying on of insurance business involving the provision of reinsurance arrangements in respect of which the insurance obligations of the Class C insurer are limited in recourse to and collateralised by the Class C insurer's funding sources or the proceeds of such funding sources that include the issuance of bonds or other instruments, contracts for differences and such other funding mechanisms approved by the Authority. Typically such licensees would be 'cat-bond insurers' or 'special purpose insurers'; and
  4. Class D – for the carrying on of reinsurance business and such other business as may be approved in respect of any individual licence by the Authority.

Agents, brokers and managers are required to be licensed as follows:

  1. 'insurance agent' licence, for the soliciting of domestic business on behalf of not more al insurer and one long-term insurer;
  2. 'insurance broker' licence, for arranging or procuring, directly or through representatives, insurance or reinsurance contacts or the continuance of such contracts on behalf of existing or prospective policyholders; and
  3. 'insurance manager' licence, for providing insurance expertise to or for Class B or Class C insurers.

ii Organisation of licensees

Except for domestic business, where external insurers are permitted, only an entity incorporated under the Companies Law (2016 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the Companies Law) or registered by way of continuation and that has a minimum of two directors (who have been approved by the Authority to be fit and proper persons) may be granted a licence by the Authority.

An insurance broker, an insurance manager, a Class A insurer or a Class D insurer is required to have a place of business in the Cayman Islands while a Class B insurer or a Class C insurer (unless it maintains permanently a place of business approved by the Authority) is required to appoint an insurance manager in the Cayman Islands that has been licensed by the Authority and maintain, at the insurance manager's place of business (or at another location approved by the Authority), full and proper records of the business activities of the Class B insurer or Class C insurer.

iii Licensing requirements

Every licensee is required to carry on insurance business in accordance with its approved licence application and business plan submitted to the Authority (as modified by any subsequent changes as approved in writing by the Authority). To satisfy the Authority's licensing requirements, an applicant is required to ensure that:

  1. the persons carrying on the business to which the application relates are fit and proper to be directors, managers or officers in their respective positions;
  2. it is able to comply with the Law and the Money Laundering Regulations (2015 Revision) of the Cayman Islands;
  3. the grant of a licence will not be against the public interest of the Cayman Islands;
  4. it has personnel with the necessary skills, knowledge and experience, and such facilities and such books and records as the Authority considers appropriate, having regard to the nature and scale of the business;
  5. the structure of its insurance group, if any, will not hinder effective supervision; and
  6. its capital complies with the prescribed level.

iv Capital and solvency requirements

Every applicant for an insurer's licence needs to comply with the prescribed capital and solvency requirements. The prescribed capital and solvency requirements for each category of licence are set out in the relevant insurance regulations.

v Segregated portfolio companies (SPCs)

Since 1998, the Companies Law has provided for the formation of SPCs. An SPC is a single legal entity divided into an unlimited number of portfolios, the assets and liabilities gated from each other. The potential uses are varied and include rent-a-captives, life insurance, reinsurance and composite insurers. An insurer that is not a Class D insurer and not a Class B insurer incorporated as an SPC must be separately licensed for long-term and for general business.

In this context, 'general business' is all insurance business other than 'long-term business', which means insurance business involving the making of contracts of insurance:

  1. on human life or contracts to pay annuities on human life, including linked policies, but excluding contracts for credit life insurance and term life insurance other than convertible and renewable term life contracts;
  2. against risks of the persons insured:

    • sustaining injury as the result of an accident or of an accident of a specified class;
    • dying as the result of an accident or of an accident of a specified class;
    • becoming incapacitated in consequence of disease or diseases of a specified class; or
    • being contracts that are expressed to be in effect for a period of not less than five years or without limit of time and either not expressed to be terminable by the insurer before the expiry of five years from the taking effect thereof or expressed to be so terminable before the expiry of that period only in special circumstances therein mentioned; and
  3. whether by bonds, endowment certificates or otherwise whereby in return for one or more premiums paid to the insurer a sum or series of sums is to become payable to the person insured in the future, not being contracts falling within (a) or (b).

vi Portfolio insurance companies (PICs)

The relevant provisions of the Law allowing SPCs to register subsidiary companies as PICs with the Authority came into force on 16 January 2015. A PIC may be able to write insurance business without the need for a separate insurance licence, provided its SPC parent is licensed. The principal aim of PICs is to provide SPCs with a mechanism that facilitates risk-sharing arrangements between portfolios. The introduction of PICs therefore provides a means by which SPCs can transact insurance business between segregated portfolios. PICs also facilitate the incubation of smaller captives, which might wish, at a later stage, to spin-off as stand-alone captives.

PICs have the express power to contract with the parent SPC, any segregated portfolio of the parent SPC and any other PIC related to the parent SPC. This is of particular importance as it now allows for segregated portfolios within the SPC structure to participate in different portfolio insurance strategies. Each PIC is a separate legal entity from the SPC and any other PIC. This facilitates the drafting of legal documentation as each entity is a distinct legal person, which in turn streamlines compliance with the requirements of the Companies Law.

The Law also provides an option for the automatic novation and vesting with the PIC of all assets and liabilities of a segregated portfolio either at the time of registration of the PIC with the Authority or within 30 days after registration – all of which makes it easy for existing SPC insurers to incorporate a PIC and to move the insurance business from a segregated portfolio to a PIC.

It is expected that implementation of the PIC provisions will give SPCs greater appeal to smaller captive users and captive programme providers. A captive can be established on an SPC platform using a PIC and, as and when the programme grows to the point of justifying its existence on a stand-alone basis, the PIC can simply be spun-off from the SPC and apply for its own insurance licence.

vii Share issuances and transfers

A licensee cannot issue shares totalling more than 10 per cent of its authorised share capital without the prior approval of the Authority. In addition, a licensee cannot transfer shares totalling more than 10 per cent of the issued share capital, or total voting rights, without the prior approval of the Authority.

viii Annual requirements

Every insurer is required to pay the prescribed annual fee on or before 15 January every year after the first grant of its insurance licence. A licensee who fails to pay the prescribed annual fee on time may be subject to penalty fees.

Every licensee is required to comply with continuing requirements under the Law. As such, all licensees are required to appoint auditors approved by the Authority. In addition, and subject to certain exceptions, all insurers are required to submit by way of annual return to the Authority audited financial statements; an actuarial valuation of their assets and liabilities; a certification of solvency; written confirmation that the information set out in the application for the licence (including the business plan), as modified by any subsequent changes approved by the Authority, remains correct; and such other information as may be prescribed by the Authority.

ix The position of unlicensed insurers

An unlicensed insurer carrying on insurance business in the Cayman Islands would be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of CI$100,000 or to imprisonment for a term of five years, or to both.6 In the case of domestic business, insurance brokers can be permitted by the Authority to place limited amounts of such business with unlicensed foreign insurers. Accordingly, an unlicensed insurer with whom a broker can place insurance business pursuant to any such dispensation would not be considered as carrying on insurance business.7

For the purposes of the Law, a person would not be considered as carrying on insurance business solely by reason of the fact that the person effects or carries out a contract of reinsurance with an insurer in the Cayman Islands, unless that person's principal place of business is in the Cayman Islands.

x Intermediaries and the role of the broker

As noted above, the Authority may grant a special dispensation to an insurance broker to place a contract of domestic business with one or more insurers that are not licensed under the Law. Such dispensations are granted on a case-by-case basis only, and are subject to review at such intervals as the Authority may specify. An insurance broker who has not been granted a special dispensation shall be personally liable to the insured on all contracts of insurance placed with insurers not licensed under the Law in the same manner as if the insurance broker were the insurer.

In addition, an insurance broker is prohibited from entering into a binding authority with an insurer other than a Class D insurer.8 However, the Authority may grant a dispensation to an insurance broker for a fixed period (despite the duty of the insurance broker to act for the prospective insured) to enter into a binding authority with an insurer if it is satisfied that the insurance broker needs (in terms of additional capacity, policy coverage, cost savings or otherwise) the binding authority to be permitted. Such a dispensation granted by the Authority would be subject to any conditions that the Authority prescribes, including restrictions to lines of business, specific contracts, types of client and requirements for disclosure, and review at such intervals as the Authority may specify.

Under the Law, an insurance broker shall maintain in force, and comply with the conditions of cover of, professional indemnity insurance placed with an insurer licensed to carry on domestic business (or an insurer accorded special dispensation by the Authority) and provide for an indemnity of not less than US$1 million for any one loss, or such other figure as may be prescribed by the Authority. The professional indemnity insurance shall extend to include the activities conducted on behalf of the insurance broker and be subject to review by the Authority. In the event that the professional indemnity insurance is invalidated, becomes voidable or is withdrawn, cancelled or not renewed, the broker shall immediately notify the Authority and shall forthwith cease to solicit further insurance business until the professional indemnity insurance has been reinstated or replaced.9

To read this Edition in full, please click here.

Footnotes

1 John Dykstra and Abraham Thoppil are partners at Maples and Calder. The authors would like to thank Kaneesa Ebanks-Wilson for her assistance with the preparation of this chapter and Mac Imrie for his assistance with the section on dispute resolution.

2 Insurance statistics and regulated entities as maintained by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

3 Ibid.

4 Ibid.

5 'Related business' is defined under the Law as business that originates from the insurer's members or the members of any group with which it is related through common ownership or a common risk management plan, or as determined by the Authority.

6 Insurance Law 2010, Section 3(2).

7 Insurance Law 2010, Section 19(5).

8 Insurance Law 2010, Section 19(1).

9 Insurance Law 2010, Section 13(1)–(3).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.