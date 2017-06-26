A recent change to the Immigration Law has resulted in a
significant increase in the qualifying sums for persons seeking to
make an application to the Cayman Islands Government for permanent
residence by independent means.
The Immigration (Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations, 2017
("Amendment No. 4") were gazetted on 26 May 2017, and
despite the provisions of Amendment No. 4 not featuring in the
Immigration Regulations (2017 Revision) gazetted later, on 31 May
2017, they are now in force and will effect any new persons looking
to consider permanent residence by independent means within the
islands.
Residential Certificate for Persons of Independent Means
Applicants for a Residential Certificate for Persons of
Independent Means must now show that they have invested
CI$1,000,000 (or US$1,219,512) in real estate in Grand Cayman, of
which CI$500,000 (or US$609,756) must be invested in developed real
estate. The previous threshold was CI$500,000 for investment in
Grand Cayman. The threshold for qualifying real estate assets for
equivalent residency standing in the Sister Islands has also
doubled, from the previous figure of CI$250,000 to CI$500,000, half
of which must be invested in developed real estate.
Applicants must still be able to show that they have also have a
continuous source of annual income of CI$120,000 (or US$146,341.46)
without the need for employment in the islands, though applicants
will now have the alternative option of maintaining a minimum of at
least CI$400,000 (or US$487,805) in assets in a CIMA-regulated and
locally licensed institution or regulated under the Securities
Investment Business Law in lieu of showing that annual income.
Certificate of Permanent Residence for Persons of Independent
Means
Amendment No. 4 also modifies and increases the financial
threshold for real estate assets which form the basis of an
application for a Certificate of Permanent Residence for Persons of
Independent Means, the similarly-named though more costly option
for permanent residency, by virtue of the higher qualifying
threshold and associated application fees. The qualifying figure in
this category has now been increased from CI$1,600,000 (or
US$1,951,220) to CI$2,000,000 (or US$2,439,024) in developed real
estate.
One other significant change arising from Amendment No. 4
relates to the fees payable for any dependants an applicant wishes
to add to their grant of residency. Previously a one-off fee of
CI$1,000 (or US$1,220) per dependant was payable. That fee must now
be paid annually in respect of any dependant of a holder of a
Residential Certificate for Persons of Independent Means,
Certificate of Direct Investment or Residency Certificate
(Substantial Business Presence).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
