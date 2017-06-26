For financial journalists, there has been an easy formula for
writing an article about hedge funds in the last few years. Draw a
graph of an aggregated hedge fund index against the S&P 500
over the last decade or so, and point out the gap. Note the overall
industry outflows in the last couple of years. Add a paragraph
about how investors are resentful of management and performance
fees. Find a large institutional investor, a Calpers or a Nycers,
for example, who has made a highprofile decision to downsize its
hedge fund portfolio. Finally, you'll need a picture: a yacht,
a stressed-looking trader, Warren Buffett smiling.
As with all of the best clichés, there is some basis in
fact for each of these points. However, recent data and commentary
have provided clear signs of 'green shoots' for the
industry. So in the spirit of spring, at least for those of us in
the northern hemisphere, we will explore them in this article.
The health of the hedge fund industry is often marked against
three metrics: performance, investor flows, and investor sentiment.
In April, Preqin released their Preqin Quarterly Update: Hedge
Funds for the first quarter of 2017. In this update, they noted
that hedge funds as an industry had enjoyed a run of strong returns
going back to March 2016. Aggregated across all strategies that
Preqin cover, the net returns over the prior 12 months averaged
almost 11%. While some strategies had performed particularly well
(activist and event-driven funds returning over 15%), returns were
positive across all strategies other than CTAs.
While the S&P 500 was up nearly 18% in the same period,
comparisons with the S&P (or indeed any other equity index) can
be misleading. Investors in hedge funds are not looking for
exposure to the broad equity markets; they can obtain those
exposures themselves without paying hedge fund manager fees.
