Cayman is well known as an attractive international destination
for financial industry conferences, particularly in the hedge fund
sector, but you might be surprised that the biggest annual
conference is for the captive insurance industry.
The Cayman Captive Forum (the "Forum") spans over
three days and attract close to 1,500 delegates every
November/December and has in recent years been held at the Ritz
Carlton, Grand Cayman. Every other hotel is also jam packed and for
the restaurants and taxi cabs it's an early Christmas.
The Forum is hosted by the Insurance Managers Association of the
Cayman Islands (IMAC) and it's the industry's annual
showcase. Besides being the largest such event in Cayman it is also
the largest off shore captive conference anywhere in the world.
It's a big deal.
The Cayman Islands is home to over 700 captive insurance
companies. According to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority's
statistics as at 30 June, 2016 IMAC's clients generated annual
insurance premiums of US$13.6 billion and had assets under
management of US$58 billion. These are enormous figures, especially
for an industry that employs fewer than 300 people in Cayman.
Cayman's first captive insurance conference in 1988 was held
in the conference room at the Grand Pavilion, with approximately
150 delegates. The venue changed to the Hyatt in 1993 and then to
the Westin until 2005. Each change in venue was a direct response
to an increase in delegates. However, it was only after 2006, when
it moved to the much larger, then-new Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman
that the conference rapidly grew into what it is today.
The 2016 Conference, held at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman was
the tenth Cayman Captive Forum, a significant milestone for any
financial services conference.
The recipe of the Forum's success is no secret, being a
combination of a number of unique events carefully timed and spaced
so that one runs effortlessly into the next, culminating in a beach
party on the final evening. The events include tutorial sessions
and a golf tournament on the Tuesday followed by an evening
cocktail party. On Wednesday, the key-note speaker is the highlight
of the morning followed by various technical and topical sessions
led by internationally renowned experts in insurance, tax and
accounting. Th e Forum is a great platform for all those wanting to
learn about a breadth of issues impacting captive insurance
business, also providing an opportunity to network with a whole
cross section of captive insurance industry service providers.
Some of the better known speakers in the past have been Frank
Abagnale, the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film
Catch Me If You Can, James Bradley, the author of
Flags of our Fathers, Jeffry Ma, the infamous poker
player, Jason Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street and Dr. Michio
Kaku, the theoretical physicist and futurist. The 2016 key note
speaker was Diana Nyad, who at the age of 64 and in her fifth and
fi nal attempt successfully fulfilled her lifelong dream of
completing the 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida on 2 September,
2013.
The Wednesday evening cocktail party is held at a different
location from the previous evening and gives delegates the
opportunity to see another part of the island. The Thursday
sessions are an extension of Wednesday and keep the delegates busy
until the finale on the beach. That final beach party with its live
bands, cigar rolling and fireworks display is talked about all over
the world, and brings together all that it good about the Cayman
Islands.
The Cayman Captive Forum attracts delegates from many different
countries and is an event of which everyone in Cayman is very proud
of.
About the Author
Conor is the M.D. of Captiva Insurance Managers and is based in
the Cayman Islands. Conor is a Fellow of both the Institute of Risk
Management (IRM) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). Over
the past twenty years as a captive insurance manager in a number of
different countries around the world, he has built up considerable
practical experience working closely with risk management
professionals and captive owners.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
