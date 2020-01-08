We have
previously written about a proposed class action that had
been brought on behalf of current and former female officers with
the Waterloo Regional Police Service, alleging gender-based
discrimination on the part of the Waterloo Regional Police Services
Board and the Waterloo Regional Police Association. That action was
dismissed on the basis that the courts lacked jurisdiction as the
result of the binding arbitration required by the Police Services Act. In opposing the
class action, the Police Services Board filed an affidavit that set
out information about female police officers who had made
complaints to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, and the outcome of
those complaints.
While the class action was dismissed, the way in which the
Police Services Board had defended the case led to a further
lawsuit against it. The self-represented plaintiff in this
new action (which is not a class proceeding), is a former Waterloo
police officer, who had previously settled her human rights
complaint with the Board. In her new action, she alleges
(among other things) that the Police Services Board and the Chief
of Police (who swore the affidavit used in the class action)
breached the terms of the Settlement Agreement, in respect of
her human rights complaint, which included a confidentiality
clause.
The defendants brought a motion to strike the claim for failing
to disclose a reasonable cause of action pursuant to s. 21.01(1)(b)
of the Rules of Civil Procedure. On hearing the motion,
the judge agreed with the defendants and struck the plaintiff's claim without leave
to amend. Specifically, the motion judge concluded that
because Chief Larkin's affidavit was used in defending a class
action in court, it was covered by absolute privilege and could not
give rise to a cause of action. The Ontario Court of Appeal in Donovan v. Waterloo Police Services
Board now has overturned the Superior Court of
Justice's determination and held that it was not plain and
obvious that the plaintiff's action could not succeed.
The Court of Appeal pointed to competing interests and
privileges raised by the pleading. The Court noted the overriding
public interest in favour of settlement (and of enforcing
settlement agreements). The Court also questioned whether it was
necessary for the defendants to have relied on the information
contained in the affidavit, which allegedly breached the
confidentiality clause, during their defence of the class
action.
The Court of Appeal overturned the order of the motion judge,
and allowed the plaintiff leave to amend the Amended Statement of
Claim in relation to the claim against the Chief of Police. In
doing so, the Court of Appeal afforded the self-represented
plaintiff the opportunity to properly plead the facts necessary to
establish a claim for misfeasance in public office, which the
plaintiff had not done at first instance.
Overall, this case may act as a cautionary tale about the
evidence defendants file in class actions and the way in which
additional issues can arise even after a class action has been
resolved.