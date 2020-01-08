The British Columbia Court of Appeal recently dealt with the
issue of overlapping classes arising from a multi-jurisdictional
class action commenced in British Columbia, Ontario, and
Québec.
In Wilson v DePuy International Ltd, the plaintiff
applied before the Supreme Court of British Columbia to have the
action certified as a class action and for the approval of a
settlement. The chambers judge concluded that the action should be
certified, and that the settlement agreement was fair, reasonable,
and in the best interests of the British Columbia resident class,
but he was not prepared to certify a class that included
individuals who were already members of a class certified in
Ontario.
The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal of the chambers
judge's decision on the basis that it was proper for the
chambers judge to take into account the effect of a
multi-jurisdictional class on the question of whether another more
suitable procedure was available.
In 2010 and 2011, class actions involving a recalled hip
replacement product began in Ontario, Québec, and British
Columbia. Class counsel in all three actions action agreed that the
Ontario action would exclude residents of Québec and British
Columbia from the proposed class.
The Ontario litigation, as a "near-national class,"
proceeded and was certified in August 2013.
In 2017, the plaintiff in the British Columbia action reached a
settlement agreement with the defendant that included non-British
Columbia residents on an opt-in basis. This proposed "opt-in
class" was apparently contrary to the agreement between
counsel.
The chambers judge considered whether the "opt-in
class" should be included based on a preferability analysis,
rather than the suitability of the class. In his analysis, the
chambers judge identified a number of concerns, including the
creation of overlapping classes, disruption of counsel agreements
and the negative effect on judicial comity. Ultimately, the
chambers judge determined that the existing Ontario action was the
preferable procedure to resolve the claims for class members
outside of British Columbia and Québec.
The Court of Appeal upheld the chambers judge's decision.
The Court referred to recently added subsections 4(3) and 4(4) of
the amended Class Proceedings Act, which state that the
court must determine whether it would be preferable for some or all
of the claims of the proposed class members to be resolved in a
proceeding commenced elsewhere.
The Court held that the question of whether the chambers judge
erred by considering the Ontario proceedings as the preferable
procedure was now answered clearly in the legislation. Further,
even prior to the enactment of subsections 4(3) and 4(4), it was
proper for a certification judge's discretionary decision on
preferability to take into account the effect of a
multi-jurisdictional class on the question of whether another more
suitable procedure was available.
In determining whether the chambers judge erred in rejecting the
settlement, the Court of Appeal noted the potential for chaos and
confusion when there are overlapping classes. Although there is no
general principle that overlapping classes must be avoided, in
cases such as this one, they can create chaos and confusion and
undermine judicial economy. The overlap in this case would disrupt
counsel agreements and the process and approach taken in Ontario.
Additionally, judicial economy could not be achieved by having
overlapping claims relating to the same subject matter.