Expected changes to cryptocurrency regulations in Canada
With the release of updated anti-money laundering regulations
set for mid 2020, businesses engaged in the cryptocurrency &
blockchain world will want to familiarize themselves with the
proposed changes. The Canadian government recently published
amendments to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and
Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA), directly affecting
cryptocurrency exchanges and operators.
As of June 1, 2020, all cryptocurrency exchanges in Canada will
be required to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports
Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC), according to a notice
published on July 10, 2019, by the Department of Finance.
Amendments to regulations made under the PCMLTFA will apply to
dealers in virtual currency and foreign Money Services Businesses
(MSBs) that service Canadian customers.
All dealers in virtual currency that offer services to Canadian
clients will now be classified as MSBs and will therefore be
subject to similar due diligence, recordkeeping, monitoring and
reporting requirements as other reporting entities. However, as
further discussed below, cryptocurrency exchanges will only have to
report transfers of more than CA$10,000, a relaxation of the
previously proposed Anti-Money Laundering suggestions from
2018.
Changes related to FinTRAC
As of June 1, 2020, foreign cryptocurrency exchanges will need
to register with FinTRAC in order to continue to direct their
services to Canadian clients. Registration will subject exchanges
to the same compliance requirements as domestic MSBs, only with
slightly less onerous recordkeeping. Some of these informational
requirements will include:
identifying all clients;
appointing a compliance officer;
and
maintaining records of clients and
transactions.
In addition to the above, any "reporting entity" that
receives CA$10,000 (US$7,667) or more in cryptocurrency –
whether in the form of a payment or a deposit – must now
identify the sender, record details of the transaction, and report
the receipt of funds to FinTRAC. To ensure the adoption of the new
regulatory framework, FinTRAC is further authorized to levy
Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) on MSBs that are
non-compliant, and to revoke registration of those that fail to pay
any lodged penalties. Collectively, this means all existing and
future currency exchanges are now required to comply with Canadian
securities law — an onerous requirement in the least.
Cryptocurrency exchanges will also be required to develop a
compliance program, observe Know Your Customer (KYC) policies and
report any suspicious transactions to FinTRAC; including:
In addition to the big changes taking place at the FinTRAC
level, smaller amendments to the PCMLTFA have been finalized and
are certainly worth reviewing.
One significant change is the deadline for filing suspicious
transaction reports (STRs), which has been updated from
three days after the MSB has taken
measure to establish reasonable grounds of suspicion, to
as soon as possible. This is a more
flexible approach from the 2018 Draft suggestion which will affect
all categories of reporting entities under the PCMLTFA; an
important change for anyone in this regulatory space.
Secondly, the requirement for virtual currency transaction
records to include "every reference number that is
connected to the transaction" has been limited to
reference numbers that "have a function equivalent to
that of an account number." Alongside this, certain
other sections of the regulation have been replaced or repealed. It
is useful for those in the crypto space to familiarize themselves
with the amendments to make the upcoming transition next June as
smooth as possible.
It may be helpful to engage a lawyer to help you navigate the
complex regulatory framework and ensure you have all the
information you need to maintain a competitive position in the
industry.
The above is a simplification of the process – obtaining
legal advice is always recommended.
