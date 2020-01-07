Canada: What Businesses Need To Know About Their Legal Obligations When Outsourcing Data Processing To Third-Party Service Providers

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by David R. McHugh

Did you know that Canadian businesses have legal obligations under Canada's federal privacy law, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ("PIPEDA"), when they engage third-parties to process personal data?

By now, Canadian businesses should be aware of their mandatory data breach reporting obligations under PIPEDA. In short, those obligations require Canadian businesses to:

  1. report to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner ("OPC") breaches of security safeguards involving personal information under the organization's control if it is reasonable in the circumstances to believe that the breach of the security safeguard creates a real risk of significant harm to an individual or individuals;
  2. notify the affected individuals about those breaches; and
  3. keep records of all breaches.

What you might not be aware of is that these data breach obligations apply to your business even if it is your third-party data processor who suffered the actual data breach. Additionally, if your business transfers personal data to a third-party for processing, your business is legally obligated to ensure appropriate contractual terms are place with that third-party to protect the personal data while in the possession of the third-party.

Do You Use Third-Party Data Processors?

If you have a business, it almost certainly engages third-party service providers to process its data. For example, if your business uses any cloud services, you have engaged a third-party to process your data. Cloud services include things like online data storage, webmail, social networking websites, online business productivity applications, and software-as-a-service offerings. Any time you collect personal information about an individual (e.g. your customers or employees) and store that information in the cloud, you have engaged a third-party to process personal data thereby triggering legal obligations under PIPEDA.

It is important to keep in mind that third-party data processors are not limited just to cloud services providers. Processing does not necessarily require the application of a computer. For the purposes of PIPEDA, processing is better understood as a use of personal information by a third-party service provider where the third-party did not directly collect the personal information from the individual who is the subject of the personal information, but instead received the personal information from the organization (e.g. a business) that directly collected the personal information and obtained consent to use the personal information for the purposes that the third-party is now carrying out on behalf of the organization (i.e. the entity that originally collected the personal information). Consequently, a third-party data processor could be, for example, a third-party call centre you engage to contact your customers about important product information, a payroll company that provides your business with payroll services, or an insurance provider that provides group benefits to your employees.

Who Is Responsible In The Event of a Data Breach

It would be reasonable to assume that if your business transfers personal information to a third-party for processing, and that third-party suffers a data breach related to such personal information, the third-party would be legally obligated to comply with the mandatory data breach reporting obligations under PIPEDA; however, this is not the case. It is the outsourcing organization (i.e. the transferor of the data) – and not the third-party service provider – who is responsible for compliance with PIPEDA's mandatory data breach reporting obligations. This is because the reporting obligation falls upon the organization in control of the personal information, and the OPC has taken the position that it is typically the outsourcing organization, and not the third-party service provider, who has control of the personal information. Consequently, if you engage a third-party service provider to processes personal information that you have collected and that third-party service provider suffers a data breach, you (the outsourcing organization) have the reporting, notification, and record keeping obligations and the corresponding liability under PIPEDA for failure comply with those obligations.

PIPEDA Compliant Contractual Terms

Since PIPEDA holds the customer (i.e. the outsourcing organization) of the third-party data processor liable for data breach reporting, it is crucial that contracts involving third-party data processing expressly address the customer's rights, and the third-party service provider's obligations, upon the occurrence of a data breach. Without data breach terms in your contracts, you might not even be notified by your third-party service provider that a data breach has occurred. This lack of notice would obviously undermine your ability to comply with PIPEDA's data breach reporting, notification, and record keeping requirements. But to make matters worse, failing to have appropriate contractual arrangements with your third-party processors regarding data security and breaches is in and of itself a violation of PIPEDA's accountability principle, which states:

An organization is responsible for personal information in its possession or custody, including information that has been transferred to a third party for processing. The organization shall use contractual or other means to provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by a third party.

Unfortunately, third-party service provider contracts often completely omit data security and breach terms. This should be of immediate concern to customers of those third-party service providers, since the omission of contractual terms regarding data security and breaches places the customer in contravention of PIPEDA (regardless of whether or not a breach has actually occurred) and exposes the customer to significant risk and uncertainty should their third-party service provider suffer a data breach.

So what contractual arrangements should be implemented? For one, outsourcing organizations should ensure that their third-party service providers are obligated to notify the outsourcing organization of data breaches within the time periods required by PIPEDA. The third-party processors should also be obligated to ensure the notice contains enough information to enable the outsourcing organization to comply with PIPEDA's mandatory data breach reporting obligations. This means that, at the very least, the notice should contain information concerning:

  1. Date and time of breach;
  2. Duration of the breach;
  3. How the breach was discovered;
  4. When the breach was discovered;
  5. Type of security safeguard breached or whether breach occurred due to lack of security safeguard;
  6. The type of breach;
  7. Whether there is evidence of criminal intent or a state sponsored attack;
  8. Who may have had access to the personal information;
  9. Steps taken to mitigate harms flowing the breach and prevent future breaches;
  10. The types of information involved (e.g. financial information, health information, etc.);
  11. The number of affected individuals;
  12. The names and contact information of the affected individuals; and
  13. Other information that would enable the outsourcing organization to determine if the breach creates a real risk of significant harm to an individual.

Outsourcing organization should also contractually obligate third-party processors to:

  1. comply with all applicable privacy and data security laws to which they are subject;
  2. limit their use of the personal data to specific purposes;
  3. not disclose personal data to third parties, subject to certain exceptions;
  4. protect personal data from unauthorized access or breach by implementing security safeguards and controls;
  5. investigate data breaches and take actions directed by the outsourcing organization to contain the breach; and
  6. cooperate with the outsourcing organization in connection with the outsourcing organization's reporting and notification obligations.

Although a good starting point, the above is not a complete statement of all contractual terms that should be included in agreements with third-party data processors and is of course a simplification of a complex topic. Deciding upon and drafting appropriate data security and breach contract terms requires an analysis of the totality of your circumstances by experienced legal counsel knowledgeable in privacy law.

November 14th, 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions