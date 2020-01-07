The Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act,
2005, S.O. 2005, c. 11 ("AODA") is a provincial law
designed to improve accessibility and remove barriers for people
with disabilities. The law applies to all levels of government,
non-profit organizations, and private businesses in Ontario.
It is Ontario's goal to be fully accessible to persons
with physical and mental disabilities by 2025.
The AODA sets out a process for developing and enforcing five
accessibility standards which are included in the Integrated
Accessibility Standards, O. Reg. 191/11 ("IASR").
These standards include information and communication, employment,
transportation, design of public spaces, and customer service.
There are important deadlines for private sector businesses and
organizations to keep in mind to ensure compliance with the
accessibility requirements. The deadlines vary depending on the
size of the organization and the number of employees.
The IASR required large businesses (50+ employees) to have
multi-year accessibility plans in place by January 1, 2014,
outlining the organization's strategies for removing and
preventing barriers faced by persons with disabilities and
complying with AODA standards. These businesses were required to
post the plan on their website, provide the plan in accessible
formats upon request and to review and update the plan at least
once every five years. Large businesses were required to
review and update their multi-year accessibility plans by January
1, 2019, as it marked five years after the requirement was put in
place.
Small businesses (20-49 employees), large businesses (50+
employees) and not-for-profit organizations (20+ employees) must
file an Accessibility Compliance Report by December 31,
2020. The Compliance Report confirms that the organization
has met its current accessibility requirements under the AODA.
Businesses are strongly encouraged to review their existing
policies and practices to ensure they meet the AODA requirements by
the above deadline.
Large businesses and large non-profit organizations are also
required to make their websites and web content accessible by
January 1, 2021. To do this, they must conform
with WCAG 2.0 Level AA standards excluding live captioning and
pre-recorded audio descriptions.
Businesses should be aware that administrative penalties can be
imposed if they fail to comply with AODA deadlines and
requirements. The penalties will depend on the severity and history
of the violation. The administrative penalties under the AODA are
as follows:
$500 – $15,000 per day in the case of a corporation;
and
$200 – $2,000 per day in the case of an individual or
unincorporated organization
The Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility conducts audits that
focus on an organization's requirement to submit Compliance
Reports. Businesses should comply with AODA standards not only to
avoid costly violations but to widen their potential customer base
by becoming more inclusive.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
