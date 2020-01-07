On October 17, 2019, changes were made to the Cannabis
Act by way of regulations dealing with edible cannabis,
cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals. These changes were made
approximately one year after recreational cannabis became legal in
Canada. The products should hit the shelves in the coming months
just in time for holiday parties. Employers need to make sure that
they are prepared.
Employers have an obligation under the Ontario Occupational
Health and Safety Act to ensure they maintain a safe
workplace. They should be aware that the effects of impairment
through the consumption of edibles last several hours longer than
vaping or smoking. It also takes longer to feel the effects of
edibles. Since the effects do not kick in right away, it can be
tempting for users to consume even more shortly after the first
dose. If an employee consumes edibles hours before starting their
shift, they may be impaired when they show up to work.
Employees who consume edibles may have slower reaction times,
reduced ability to focus and may become sleepy. Slowed reaction
times can impact an employee's ability to operate machinery or
a motor vehicle. These hazards will pose challenges for
safety-sensitive workplaces.
It can also be difficult for an employer to know if an employee
brought edibles into the workplace. Edibles are cannabis-based food
products that resemble other common treats you would often see in a
workplace lunchroom such as brownies, candies or cookies.
Now that these cannabis-based products have become legal,
employers should review their existing policies as they may need to
be updated. Employees need to be trained on new workplace policies
to understand what will and will not be tolerated in the workplace.
The policies may cover topics such as workplace safety issues,
productivity, absenteeism, accommodation, and consumption of
edibles during lunch hours or breaks. Managers and supervisors need
to be trained to recognize signs of impairment in the workplace and
how to address issues surrounding substance impairment.
Employees need to know that while cannabis may be legal in
Canada, it can lead to their termination in the workplace. Being
impaired in the performance of your job duties, through consumption
of a legal substance, is still impairment and can lead to
disciplinary action. There is still zero tolerance for drug and
alcohol impairment for employees driving commercial vehicles, which
include those that require a class A to F licence, a vehicle
requiring a Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration (CVOR)
or a road-building machine. It is also important to note that the
Criminal Code still makes impairment while driving a
serious offence, regardless of whether the impairment is caused by
alcohol or cannabis.
