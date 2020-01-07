Canada: Have You Made Your Will Yet?

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Lisa C. Sticht-Maksymec

November is Make a Will Month. Have you made your Will yet?

If you have, your family will thank you.

If you have not, consider the implications if you die without a will and ask yourself if your family will thank you.

Accounts May Become Frozen

When a person makes a Will, one of the first things the Will says, is who is given the legal authority over the deceased's assets. If there is no Will, then there is no one with legal authority over the assets and it becomes necessary for an application to be made to court for the appointment of an estate administrator (an application for a "Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee Without a Will" commonly called an application for probate). It takes time to gather the information needed to prepare and file the application. The courts take time to process the application. In the Greater Toronto Area, it is common to wait 3-6 months for the court to process the application.

During this time, no one has authority to manage the deceased's assets and accounts. While banks may authorize the payment of the funeral bill and estate administration taxes (also commonly called "probate tax"), banks are likely to freeze the accounts. This means that during this 3-6 month waiting period, bills can't be paid and the money necessary for the support of dependents, including a spouse or children, is also frozen.

Investments are usually frozen while the application for probate is in queue. No one will be able to react to market changes to preserve your hard earned money and the investments cannot be liquidated while the family waits for probate.

Who Will Take Control?

When a person makes a Will, they decide who will administer the estate. If there is no Will, there may be a contest about who should be the estate administrator. The Estates Act, R.S.O 1990, c. E.21, determines who has the right to apply to become the estate administrator.

The priority for administrator is the spouse (married or common-law) alone, the next of kin, or a combination of the spouse and next of kin of the deceased. But this is ultimately in the court's discretion and depends on whether the family is in agreement.

Where more than one person who are equal in degree of kindred to the deceased, wish to be appointed alone, or if someone objects to the appointment of a particular individual, it may be necessary to bring an application to court, which involves filing affidavit evidence, delivery of the application to various family members and possibly government agencies (the Office of the Children's Lawyer if a beneficiary is under the age of 18; or the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee if a beneficiary is an incapable adult), possible cross-examinations, and a hearing before a judge. Throughout this time the accounts and investments and other assets might remain frozen.

Who Will Receive the Estate?

When a person makes a Will, they decide who will receive the assets, when and how they will receive the assets, and in what proportion. If there is no Will, the distribution of the estate is governed by the Succession Law Reform Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. S.26. Where the deceased is survived by a spouse (in this case, a "spouse" means married), and has no children, then the estate will go to the surviving spouse. But if the deceased is married and has children, the first $200,000 will go to the surviving spouse (known as the "preferential share") and the remainder of the estate is divided between the spouse and the children. How much the spouse will receive, depends on the number of children.

This statutory allocation could be problematic if the children are minors. Minors cannot own real property. If the primary asset of the deceased is a home, the home might have to be sold so that the children receive their share of the estate.

The share of minor beneficiaries must usually be paid into court, to be managed by the accountant of the Superior Court of Justice. The accountant will be paid an annual fee for managing the funds, and when the minor turns 18, they will receive their share, regardless of how mature (or immature) they are at that time.

If a person dies without a surviving spouse or children, then the estate is divided among the person's next of kin.

Added Cost

A comprehensive estate plan can minimize income taxes upon death, reduce income tax payable by the beneficiaries who are meant to benefit from the inheritance, minimize probate tax upon death, create trusts for vulnerable beneficiaries and reduce or altogether eliminate the need for court intervention.

If there is no Will, these opportunities may be lost. In addition to these costs is the cost for the estate administrator to post a bond. With limited exceptions, every person to whom a grant of administration is given is required to post a bond, for the protection of the beneficiaries and creditors of the deceased. The Estates Act requires the bond to be in an amount double the value of the deceased's estate, unless a judge orders otherwise.

Have you made your Will yet?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions