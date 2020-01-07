Since June 17, 2019, it has been possible to designate Canada
when filing international applications or territorially extending
existing international registrations through the Madrid System.
Once the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”)
receives the request for extension of trademark protection to
Canada, the application is treated, for all intents and purposes,
as if it had been filed directly in Canada. As such, Canadian
Trademarks Regulations regarding
communications between an applicant and CIPO apply.
While the Regulations permit an applicant to be
self-represented, should the applicant wish to appoint any other
person to represent them before CIPO, that person must be a
trademark agent, defined in the Regulations as a person whose name
is on the list of trademark agents maintained by CIPO –
namely a resident of Canada who has passed the Canadian trademark
agent qualifying examination, or a resident of another country
authorized to act as a trademark agent under the law of that
country, and who has maintained their status on the CIPO list. If
that agent does not reside in Canada, a Canadian-based agent must
be appointed as an associate trademark agent.
The Regulations apply to all applications, including territorial
extensions to Canada under the Madrid Protocol. As a courtesy, CIPO
is currently writing to any representative identified in the
request for territorial extension, advising that all
communications, which include examination letters, opposition
correspondence and registration confirmation, will be sent to the
applicant ONLY, and not to the representative who acted in making
the request for territorial extension through the World
Intellectual Property Office, unless that representative is also a
Canadian trademark agent who resides in Canada.
It is advisable to appoint a Canadian trademark agent as soon as
possible after giving notice of the request to extend protection to
Canada under the Madrid Protocol to ensure that applicants receive
all CIPO and third-party communications relating to the Canadian
extension application, and that they are fully aware of the
implications of such correspondence and pertinent deadlines. In
addition, Canadian agents can advise on all aspects of trademark
clearance, use and registrability. Ideally, a Canadian agent should
be appointed before a Canadian designation is made, to provide
helpful tips that may make registration more successful and
cost-effective.
Failure to promptly appoint a Canadian trademark agent could put
an application at risk. Bereskin & Parr’s Trademark
practice group has the expertise to advise you before and after
filing in Canada. We would be pleased to appoint our firm as agent
on your Madrid Protocol filings, and to assist in securing rights
in Canada in the most expeditious manner.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Canadian copyright owners now have a new and fairly powerful weapon in their arsenal for protecting their copyrighted content following a recent landmark decision from the Federal Court of Canada (Court).