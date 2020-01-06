Following a plethora of legislative changes in 2018, the Alberta
government recently announced amendments to Alberta's
Occupational Health and Safety Act and Workers'
Compensation Act.
Changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Act
Employer joint health and safety committees and safety
representatives
On December 13, the Alberta government issued a director's
order rescinding the requirement for worksite-based joint health
and safety committees (JHSC) or safety representatives. Effective
January 31, 2020, employers will only be required to establish one
JHSC or safety representative regardless of how many worksites an
employer operates, provided the threshold of workers and length of
work is met.
Occupational health and safety officers will still retain the
ability to order an employer to form a JHSC or elect a safety
representative at any location where they think one is required.
Unionized workplaces with JHSCs written into their collective
agreements will be unaffected until their agreements expire.
JHSC and safety representative mandatory training
Government-approved training is mandatory for JHSC co-chairs and
worker representatives under the Occupational Health and Safety
Act. The number of training courses will be reduced from two
to one in an effort to reduce repetitive content and time spent
away from work. This change is effective immediately.
Changes to the Workers Compensation Act
Bill 206: the Workers' Compensation (Enforcement of
Decisions) Amendment Act, 2019, a private member's bill
seeking to amend Alberta's Workers' Compensation
Act, was moved forward past a second reading and past
presentation to the committee of the whole late last month.
If passed, Bill 206 would give workers who are injured on the
job the ability to apply to the Court of Queen's Bench if the
Workers' Compensation Board has not implemented a decision
within the time prescribed or in a timely manner. The bill would
also grant the court the power to award the applicant costs
incurred from making the application, including solicitor-client
costs.
Bill 206 is expected to receive royal assent sometime in early
2020.
Takeaways
The OHS Act amendments are a welcome adjustment for
employers – while continuing to support safe workplaces and
upholding workers' rights to participate in health and safety
on the job, these changes effectively reduce the administrative
burden previously faced by employers under the former
legislation.
We still expect to see more changes to Alberta's workplace
laws in 2020. We will provide further updates as changes are
introduced and implemented.
About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the
world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with
a full business law service. We have 3800 lawyers and other legal
staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United
States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle
East and Central Asia.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the
key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy;
infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and
innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global
business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to
provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of
our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of
contact.