On December 19, 2019, the Competition Bureau (the Bureau)
announced it had sent letters to close to 100 brands and marketing
agencies involved in influencer marketing in Canada, advising them
to review their marketing practices to ensure compliance with the
law. The Bureau reached out to brands and marketing agencies
following a thorough review of influencer marketing practices
across various industries, including health and beauty, fashion,
technology and travel.
So-called "influencer marketing" has become an
important means of advertising for companies in recent years. An
influencer is an online personality who regularly creates and
shares content with the public through online platforms such as
social media networks, blogs or photo-sharing apps. Influencer
marketing entails leveraging an influencers' ability to create
interesting and trustworthy content to market advertisers'
products and brands.
The Bureau, among other global regulators, has identified
influencer marketing as a potential source of misleading
advertising. It has issued guidelines and compliance strategies for
influencers and advertisers to follow to ensure that they do not
violate misleading advertising laws.1
The Bureau has noted that, in order to comply with the law,
influencers should clearly disclose the "material
connections" or "relationships" they have with the
business, product or service they promote. A
"relationship" includes situations where the influencer
receives money or commissions, free products or services,
discounts, free trips or tickets to events, or has a business or
family connection with the brand. Influencers should prominently
disclose the relationship it has to a business on every platform
they utilize, using widely accepted hashtags such as #ad or
#sponsored.
Advertisers who wish to compensate social media influencers
should remember that influencers are making marketing
representations on their behalf, and that they can be held
responsible for sponsored posts, including if they disseminate
misleading content. As such, advertisers should ensure that:
Influencers clearly disclose material
connections to the product in every social media
post. This disclosure should be in a visible and unambiguous
manner, so that it is readily apparent there is a marketing
relationship;
representations made in social media
posts are not false or misleading; and
influencers are not making
performance claims on the advertisers' behalf, unless these
claims are based on adequate and proper testing.
In addition, it should be noted that when advertisers hold
contests that require consumers to post content on social media
channels, this could also be considered influencer marketing.
Appropriate disclosures (such as hashtags) should be utilized.
Influencers and advertisers should be aware that the deceptive
marketing practices provisions of the Competition Act
apply to influencer marketing just as it would to traditional forms
of advertising, and non-compliance can lead to significant
penalties. Companies should therefore ensure that they have
effective training, monitoring and compliance programs to ensure
that all their advertising is #compliant with the Act.
