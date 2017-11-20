Expanded the jurisdiction for corruption offences based on
nationality.
Increased the maximum penalty for an individual convicted under
the legislation to 14 years.
Created a books and records offence.
Provided the RCMP with exclusive authority to lay charges under
the CFPOA.
The government delayed implementation of the provision of the
2013 amendments removing the facilitation payment exception from
the CFPOA to provide companies with sufficient time to modify
business practices and adapt their internal controls. Despite the
length of notice, it is critical for companies conducting business
abroad to be mindful of this major change to the legislation.
A facilitation payment (or "grease payment") is a
payment made to expedite or secure the performance by a foreign
public official of any act of a routine nature that is part of the
foreign public official's regular duties (i.e. something the
official is already required to do), such as the granting of a
license or permit, mail delivery, providing police protection and
power/water supply . Such payments have historically been a routine
cost of doing business in many parts of the world.
Nevertheless, the removal of the facilitation payment exception
from the CFPOA bribery offence brings Canada in-line with the
majority of developed countries, including the U.K. (Bribery
Act). Notably, the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act continues to contain an exception for "facilitating
or expediting payments".
While it remains to be seen whether the prohibition on
facilitation payments will lead to increased prosecutions under the
CFPOA, companies with significant foreign operations may face
greater scrutiny over the effectiveness of their internal control
and compliance systems. The potentially catastrophic reputational,
business and legal risks arising from a prosecution, or even an
investigation, for a suspected contravention under the CFPOA
underscores the need to ensure that companies with foreign
operations maintain robust anti-bribery compliance programs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
